Rules That Tyler & Catelynn Have To Follow From Carly’s Parents

Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra are in one of the most unique positions on the MTV reality show, becoming one of the only couples to give their child up for adoption. At the beginning of their journey, Catelynn and Tyler had a good relationship with Carly’s adoptive parents Brandon and Teresa Davis, over the years things have started to sour. The visitations with Carly have become fewer and she’s never even met her youngest biological sibling, Vaeda, according to a report by The Things.

There Are Rules That Catelynn and Tyler Have To Follow

Some fans have probably noticed that Tyler and Catelynn don’t post any pictures of Carly to social media, that’s because they’re not allowed to. Brandon and Teresa do not want their daughter in the media at all.

“I want to post a pic of my child’s face SO bad!!!!” Catelynn wrote online in 2017, as noted by The Things. “I’m not allowed to post pics of Carly b/c her adoptive parents don’t want her to be in the spotlight.”

The Davis’ reportedly want Carly to have a private upbringing, even though she appeared on camera during the earliest moments of her life.

Brandon and Teresa also might want to create space between Carly and her birth parents because she feels so close to them, In Touch Weekly wrote in a 2018 report.

Catelynn and Tyler Worry About Not Seeing Carly In a Deleted ‘Teen Mom OG’ Clip

Another rule: Catelynn and Tyler cannot see Carly whenever they want to. If Brandon and Teresa decide to cancel a get together at any time, that’s their prerogative.

In a deleted clip from a December 2017 episode of Teen Mom OG, Catelynn and Tyler expressed their frustration over not being able to plan a trip to see Carly. While the couple lives in Michigan, Carly and her family are located in North Carolina. Though Catelynn and Tyler were working with their adoption coordinator Dawn to try to see Carlyn, the Davis’ said they were “too busy” to plan a date.

Tyler’s mother Kim says she thinking Brandon and Teresa are afraid of having Carly connect with Tyler and Catelynn. “Well, what are you going to do with a fear like that?” Tyler asks his mother. “You’re going to fight through the fear.”

Kim agrees, but then she says Brandon and Teresa don’t have to “fight through the fear” if they don’t want to. “They can just ignore you guys,” she tells them.

Catelynn and Tyler both became quiet, before saying if that’s what Brandon and Teresa thinks is best for Carly, then they are the ones who are in the position to make that decision. “Well, they are her parents. I gave them the right to be her parents. so I have to stand by it and respect their decision.”

Catelynn was conflicted because she feels if she was an adoptive parent, she would fawn over the birth mother. “I feel like I would be doing anything for my birth mom,” she says. “I would be like to the moon and back for her. Just like… oh my god are you kidding me? She gave me this awesome gift!”

Brandon & Teresa Appeared on The ‘Teen Mom’ Reunion For Season 10

While Brandon and Teresa have largely remained silent, they agreed to return to MTV for the Season 10 reunion. It was the first time in years that the North Carolina couple appeared on stage alongside Catelynn and Tyler.

Even though they’ve seemingly had their disagreements when it comes to posting about Carly on social media and when they get to see her, Tyler was grateful that Brandon and Teresa stepped up and adopted their daughter.

“Thank you for just letting us be involved and see her and [being] amazing parents for her,” he said. “We really couldn’t have asked for anything more.”

Catelynn agreed that she liked having an open adoption, saying that meant they were able to see “[Brandon and Teresa] holding their child for the first time.”

