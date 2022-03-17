‘TMOG’ & ‘TM2’ Likely to Be Combined Into 1 Show: Report

MTV is looking to cut some dead weight. According to a March 16 report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, the “Teen Mom” franchise isn’t as popular with viewers as it used to be and MTV might combine “Teen Mom OG” and “Teen Mom 2” in an effort to save the series. If they did merge the shows, some of the main cast — 10 women in total — could get fired.

Nothing has been confirmed as of now, and not all of the cast members are aware of the potential plan. One option is keeping most of the stars, but only focusing on the women who have an interesting storyline.

“There are just too many people working on this franchise and it’s not bringing in the ratings and money it once did,” one insider told The Ashely’s Reality Roundup. “They needed to come up with a way to keep the show going but in a cheaper way. The casts’ salaries are enormous and it costs a lot of money to fly all over the country to film the girls.”

MTV Might Change the Name of the Show

It’s no secret among fans that the “Teen Mom” women have not been teenagers for more than a decade. This fact has also been weighing on production.

“These girls haven’t been teens in over a decade. It’s ridiculous that they’re still on a show called ‘Teen Mom,’” the source told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “Fans have been saying it for years, so it’s likely that the [new] show’s name will not be ‘Teen Mom,’ or at the very least, will be changed to better reflect their current situations.”

It’s unclear what will happen to “Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant,” the sister series that originally showcased the stories of “Teen Mom 2” stars Jade Cline and Ashley Jones. “Young & Pregnant” is currently filming a new season, The Ashely reported.

Fans Are Split About Who Should Be Kept on the Show

The possibility of “Teen Mom OG” and “Teen Mom 2” combining inspired a lively discussion on Reddit, garnering more than 600 responses from fans.

People discussed who they think MTV should keep and who should get the ax. Opinions were mixed, with no clear front runner.

Most fans noted they would like to see Amber Portwood and Kailyn Lowry fired from the show.

“I really hope Kail is on the chopping block. She’s insufferable,” read one of the most popular comments.

Another top comment was from someone who said MTV should poll fans. “I feel like we should get to vote on who gets fired,” they said. “seriously MTV, give us a say and I’ll start watching again. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻.”

Others wondered if MTV would bring back stars who have been fired, like Jenelle Evans — and her mom, Barbara — or Farrah Abraham, and her mom, Debra Daniels.

“Teen Mom” aired in December 2009 after season one of “16 & Pregnant” finished. The original girls on the show were Portwood, Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell Baltierra and Farrah Abraham.

“Teen Mom 2” aired for the first time in January 2011. The OGs from the “TM2” series are Evans, Lowry, Leah Messer, and Chelsea Houska DeBoer.