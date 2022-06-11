‘Teen Mom’ Cast Member Is Returning to the Franchise

“16 and Pregnant” alum Madisen Beith is returning to the franchise for the fourth season of “Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant.”

The “Teen Mom” crew announced the news in a June 10 Instagram post. They celebrated her return by sharing clips from her season of “16 and Pregnant.”

The first clip showed a 16-year-old Madisen introducing herself to viewers.

“My name is Madison and I’m 16 years old,” she said. “I live in Heber Springs, which is a small town in Arkansas.”

She then described her personality, stating, “I’m very outspoken and it gets me in a lot of trouble.”

“We’re officially welcoming [Madisen Beith] back to [“Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant],” the MTV crew wrote in the caption. “Here’s a look back at her journey so far. 💞 The moms return Tuesday, [June 28] at 9/8c on [MTV.]”

Fans React to Madisen’s Return

“Teen Mom” fans fled to the comment section to share their thoughts on Madisen’s return.

“I LOVED her!!!!!!! I was so sad to see her go but I’m so happy to see her come back 🙌,” one fan wrote.

“She’s a sweetie, I’m glad she’s back on the show,” another user commented.

“I adore her! 🙌,” a third user added.

“I love this girl soooooo much she’s an amazing person ,” a fourth user wrote.

Madisen Beith’s ‘Teen Mom’ Journey

Madisen made her MTV debut on “16 and Pregnant” in the fall of 2020. The Arkansas native was 17 years old when she gave birth to her daughter Camille Victoria in March 2020.

The show documented Madisen’s life as a pregnant teen being raised by a single dad in Arkansas.

“16 and Pregnant” also captured her on-and-off relationship with her boyfriend, Christian.

According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Madisen’s “16 and Pregnant” episode received higher ratings than any other episode that season.

“People were really interested in Madisen’s story, due to the dynamic she had with her single dad,” a source told The Ashley in May 2021.

“Fans wanted to continue to learn about her and follow her and her dad’s story,” the source added.

After “16 and Pregnant,” Madisen returned to the franchise, appearing in several episodes of “Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant” season 3.

According to The Sun, the “Teen Mom” star was not considered an official cast member last season but will return as a full-time addition for season four.

MTV Is Launching a New Series

In May 2022, after months of speculation, MTV finally announced they are launching a new show which will combine the cast of “Teen Mom 2” and “Teen Mom OG.”

MTV broke the news in a May press release and revealed the new show will be called “Teen Mom: Next Chapter.”

“The casts of ‘Teen Mom OG’ and ‘Teen Mom 2’ are each currently in different stages of motherhood,” the MTV News staff wrote in the release. “Some have kids in diapers, while others are now parenting teenagers! But they all share the unique experience of momming so young.”

They added, “For the first time, the moms and all their stories will be brought together in one supersized series that focuses on the unique bond they share as they face the reality of parenthood and adulting while entering new phases of life together.”

