‘Teen Mom: Next Chapter’ Stars Share Their Favorite Memories From Filming

“Teen Mom” is back and better than ever. The new spinoff “Teen Mom: Next Chapter” kicked off on Tuesday, September 6, with a drama-filled premiere.

Last week in a video posted to the “Teen Mom” Instagram page, the cast reminisced about their time on the franchise and shared some of their favorite memories

‘Teen Mom’ Stars Share Their Favorite Memories

“Teen Mom OG” star Maci Bookout was the first cast member to share her favorite memory.

Maci said her favorite memory was when her kids Jayde and Maverick got their first haircuts.

“Mav had really long hair. We had never cut it before,” she said. “We got both of their haircuts [done] together at our house. You would’ve thought Maverick was like a GQ model after that because he was just posing [for] the camera.”

“That’s definitely one of my favorites,” she continued. “I’m glad they filmed that because I was kind of emotional.”

Catelynn Baltierra said her favorite memories from filming were the births of her four children.

“That’s something so cool to be able to have,” she said.

Cheyenne Floyd said she’s grateful for the show because it allows her to have footage of her kids growing up.

“Having years of home footage is such a rare blessing,” she said.

Cheyenne also reflected on the moment when she told MTV producers to “f*** off.”

“When I think back to some of my favorite memories, they’re not probably my best moments,” she said. “[My best memory is] probably telling the crew and my producer to f*** off.”

Ashley Jones said her favorite moments all involve her daughter Holly.

“There’s so many moments that I’m grateful to be able to watch back, like Holly’s birthdays. Any big Holly events,” she said.

“I just feel like those are home videos,” she continued.

Teen Mom: Next Chapter Tanks in Ratings

The “Teen Mom” franchise has been around for over a decade. The popular MTV show “16 and Pregnant” kicked off the franchise in 2009 and since then, “Teen Mom” has become a staple of the network.

But is the public starting to lose interest? According to Monsters & Critics, the premiere episode of “Teen Mom: Next Chapter” was among one of the least watched episodes in the franchise’s history.

The outlet reported that Tuesday’s premiere received less than half of the ratings that the season 11 premiere of “Teen Mom 2” received.

According to Monsters & Critics, fans seemed less than impressed with Tuesday’s episode. One fan on Reddit called the show “really boring” and “pointless.”

Stay tuned for more updates.