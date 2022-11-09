VIDEO: ‘Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In’ Stars Share Surprising Confessions

A scene in last night’s episode of “Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In” prompted a spirited conversation about the age at which the “Teen Mom” stars lost their virginities.

In the Tuesday, November 8 episode, the cast watched a clip of Catelynn Baltierra talking to her mom, April, about her little brother Nick’s girlfriend.

For fans who are unfamiliar with “Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In,” the show invites viewers to rewatch “Teen Mom” episodes along with the cast as they provide commentary.

After April said she liked Nick’s girlfriend, Catelynn said, “Hopefully, he’s not doing what I was doing when I was fourteen.”

Catelynn’s remark sparked a conversation among the cast about virginity.

Here’s what you need to know:

‘Teen Mom’ Stars Reveal What Age They Lost Their Virginity

“Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant” star Kiaya Elliot was the first cast member to discuss the topic.

“Question,” she said. “What age did y’all lose your virginity.”

“I lost my virginity at fourteen,” Rachel Beaver revealed. “So, I guess it is good to have a talk with people [when] they’re young.”

“Teen Mom 2” stars Briana DeJesus and Jenelle Evans also answered the question. DeJesus revealed she was thirteen and Evans said she was fourteen.

You can watch all the cast members’ answers HERE.

Leah Messer Says She and Her Daughters Have Talked About Teen Pregnancy

Later in the clip, Catelynn spoke more about her brother, telling her mom that the two have talked about Catelynn’s teen pregnancy.

“He always tells me, ‘I’m not [going to] be like you.’ [I’m like], ‘Good. Don’t,” Catelynn said.

“Teen Mom: Next Chapter” star Leah Messer responded to the clip, telling her ex Corey Simms, who was seated next to her on a couch, that their daughters had said something similar to her in the past.

“Do the girls say that to you?” Leah asked Corey, referring to their twin daughters Aliannah and Aleeah.

“Never be like us and get pregnant at seventeen?” she continued.

After Corey said that the girls had never discussed the topic with him, Leah said she has had conversations about teen pregnancy with her daughters.

“They’re like, ‘I’m not going to be like you mom and get pregnant at seventeen,'” she shared.

Leah said she’s “not mad” about her daughters’ remarks because at least they know it’s not something they want to do.

In the past, the “Teen Mom” franchise has received backlash from critics who suggested the franchise promotes teen pregnancy.

According to an article published by ABC News in 2011, critics began to question the show after finding out that three of Jenelle Evans’s teenage friends had gotten pregnant.

According to the outlet, two of the three girls, Keeley Sanders and Lauren Pruitt, came forward and stated that they were not influenced by Jenelle’s pregnancy nor by the attention she received from the MTV show.

Still, critics were not convinced. Doctor Logan Levkoff, a teen development expert, spoke to ABC news about the popular MTV show in 2011 and expressed concern about the program.

“The way we bring people, reality stars into fame for really not doing anything has created a culture where it is exciting to be a pregnant teen and the fact of the matter is that most teens who are pregnant do not have the same experience that the girls on those shows have,” he told the outlet.

“We have our pregnant teens showing up on the cover of magazines, they’re getting paid, they’re getting endorsement deals and getting calendar deals,” he added. “That’s the message, even if MTV shows all of the hardships, they’re still being supportive in so many other ways.”

Some research suggests that the show may have contributed to falling teen pregnancy rates. According to The New York Times, an “economic study of Nielsen television ratings and birth records” published in 2014 suggested that the franchise may have “prevented more than 20,000 births to teenage mothers in 2010.”

“Teen Mom” stars have also spoken out about the reality of being a teenage mother and the importance of not glamorizing teen pregnancy.

Kailyn Lowry spoke to the New York Times in 2014 about her experience.

“I did get two awesome blessings,” she said, referring to her kids. “But I still haven’t gotten my bachelor’s degree, because, one, day care is so expensive and, two, how do you balance studying and having little ones at home?”

More recently, Maci Bookout said the show serves as a type of “sex-ed” for her teenage son Bentley.

“Obviously, I was a teen mom. And as I’ve gotten older, I’ve realized more and more I was a kid having a kid and was a kid raising a kid,” she told Page Six in 2022. “I think with Bentley getting so close to 16, it really just puts that into a whole kind of different perspective of, ‘Yeah, you were a baby having a baby.’”

“Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In” airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.

