PHOTO: Catelynn Baltierra Welcomes Baby No. 4

“Teen Mom OG” star Catelynn Lowell Baltierra announced the birth of baby No. 4 on August 28.

“She’s on her way,” Lowell wrote hours before baby No. 4’s birth. Baltierra announced the child’s birth, saying, “She’s here and she’s perfect.”

Though the couple didn’t reveal the child’s name, fans couldn’t help but read into Baltierra’s post. The Michigan native showed a black-and-white video that showed the newborn squirming while wrapped in a light blanket inside a hospital bassinet. He stopped the video right before the baby’s face was shown.

The couple previously said they were thinking about naming the child a Z or an R name. When Baltierra shared a group of emojis that included a Rose, some viewers thought he was hinting at his fourth daughter’s name.

“Who said Rose??” one person wrote on Reddit.

“She said baby Z at one point. Maybe it’s Roze. I still don’t think it’s just Rose, no way in hell,” a fan said.

While some fans weren’t convinced that “Rose” was the baby’s moniker, others assumed the flower was included in the child’s name. “Hopefully, it’s not a misdirection. Rosalie, Rose, Roselyn, Primrose are all great names,” they said.

“My guess was Raven since she seemed to like the ‘v’ theme in her kids’ names,” another added. “My guess will still be Raven Rose.”

Baltierra and Lowell are the parents to four daughters. They placed their oldest daughter, 12-year-old Carly, for adoption. They later welcomed two more daughters, Novalee, 6, and Vaeda, 2. The couple was open about their desire to have a boy, with Baltierra famously looking disappointed when it was revealed Vaeda was a girl.

Baby No. 4 Is a Rainbow Baby

Lowell suffered a miscarriage on Thanksgiving Day in 2020 and was surprised she became pregnant again so quickly.

“I just handed him the positive test,” the “Teen Mom OG” star told Celebuzz. “At first, he didn’t believe it… [We] waited until I was further along to even mention it on the show!”

“Although Tyler’s been vocal about wanting a boy he’s not disappointed at all,” Lowell added. “His reaction was, ‘Well I guess I’m not gonna get a boy’ -LOL.”

Lowell Has Been Opened About Her Mental Health Struggles

Lowell’s miscarriage in 2020 wasn’t her first, but she said she was able to handle it better the second time around because of the work she put into her mental health.

“I think the only thing that’s different this time around is, obviously, my mental health is in a better state because it’s not, like, overcoming me,” she said on an April episode of “Teen Mom OG,” per Us Weekly.

“It’s hard, period. Anybody who has been through it knows how difficult and heartbreaking it is,” she added to MTV cameras. “It just sucks because we were really excited.”

Lowell said she was open about her miscarriages because she didn’t want other women to feel like they’re alone. “I think that’s really important for us as humans to see that and in a way, it helps me too when I get fans reaching out to me saying, ‘Oh my gosh. That has happened to me too and now I have four beautiful children,'” she told E! News in January.

