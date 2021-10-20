Catelynn Baltierra Faces Mom-Shaming Over Nova

“Teen Mom OG” star Catelynn Lowell Baltierra was accused of putting her daughter in a “traumatic” situation. The Michigan native wanted her 6-year-old daughter, Novalee, to be in the delivery room when she gave birth to her fourth child, 1-month-old Rya.

Ultimately, Nova wasn’t there for her third sister’s birth. Because of restrictions related to COVID-19, only one person is allowed in the delivery room. If Lowell wasn’t giving birth during a pandemic, children are sometimes allowed in the room, but they must be accompanied by another adult.

Viewers took to Reddit to discuss the scenario, saying it was odd that Lowell and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, wanted their second-oldest there while she was in labor at the hospital.

“I think it’s weird they’re letting their small children watch them give birth, sure let them learn about anatomy and tell them about it, but that seems traumatic to me,” one person wrote after the October 19, 2021, episode aired on MTV.

“I came to this thread looking for your exact comment. There are many places that a child shouldn’t be and a delivery room is one of them,” a different fan agreed. “Maybe I’m the strange one but when I had my kids the only person I wanted with me was my husband and even he needed to stay by my head to hold my hand, I didn’t want him looking at my downstairs business and ruining our sex life for eternity!”

Other people, however, were supportive of Lowell. “Y’all, I’m shocked to be saying this but Catelynn has been killing it this season,” they said. “She seems to be doing so well. I’m loving the way they’re educating Nova and how open and factual they are.”

Rya Rose was born on August 28, 2021. Baltierra and Lowell announced her birth by saying, “She’s perfect.” They had openly hoped for a boy — something Baltierra wanted since their oldest daughter Carly was born — but are not going to try for a fifth baby in hopes of finally having a son.

Baltierra and Lowell, both 29, kicked off their time on MTV by appearing on “16 & Pregnant” in 2009 when they were 17. They chose to relinquish their parental rights to their daughter — now 12 years old — because they were afraid they wouldn’t be able to parent her properly.

Lowell Worried Nova Might Be ‘Traumatized’ By the Experience

Before her doctors shot down the idea, Lowell wanted to talk to “Teen Mom OG” co-star Maci Bookout, since her 12-year-old son Bentley was in the room when his 5-year-old brother, Maverick, was born.

“I really want Nova in the delivery room with us so I want to talk to Maci,” Lowell said in a voice-over.

Bentley was 7 when his younger brother was born. “Did it traumatize him in any way?” Lowell asked Bookout.

“I could tell he was nervous, just a normal kid watching his mom push a baby out,” Bookout told her co-star. “His pediatrician and my OB both made it very clear that they wanted someone in there just for Bentley. So that if he got overwhelmed or something went wrong there would be someone there that could take him out of the room.”

Lowell Is Being Factual About Her Pregnancy With Nova

Nova was shocked to learn that babies don’t come out of belly buttons or from birds, Lowell joked with Bookout during their FaceTime conversation.

“She’s at the age where she’s like, ‘Do babies come out of your belly?’ And I’m like, ‘No, they come out of the vagina… A bird doesn’t come and drop the baby off.’ So she knows,” the Michigan native recalled.

Since she and Baltierra are “done” having children, Lowell felt it would be really special for Nova to be there with them.

“I feel like since this is our last one it would be such a cool experience for her,” Lowell said about Nova joining her in the delivery room.

