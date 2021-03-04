Catelynn Baltierra’s BLM Shirt Sparks Debate on Reddit

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Baltierra triggered an online debate after wearing a shirt that said things like “Black Lives Matter” and “Science Is Real.” Viewers on the Teen Mom subreddit had mixed opinions about Catelynn wearing the shirt, with some accusing her of not believing in what she was advocating. Others, however, defended the Michigan native and said she comes across as a tolerant person.

The conversation kicked off when the original poster shared a picture of Catelynn’s black T-shirt, which included phrases like “No Human Is Illegal” and “Love Is Love.”

“Nice to see Catelynn wearing this t-shirt,” the person wrote. The post climbed to the top of the subreddit with more than 1,400 upvotes and hundreds of comments.

“Honestly, I’m not shocked that Cate supports something like this,” one said. “Good for her.”

“Yesss I noticed that and really liked it! I’m not sure why everyone is complaining,” another remarked. “I’ve always thought she was so sweet and I’ve been watching since the beginning. I hate how mean so many of you are.”

Some netizens, however, accused Catelynn of wearing the shirt as a performative act.

“Science is real but you smoke while pregnant?” they said. “Anyone can wear a shirt with trendy sayings. I highly doubt they actually mean anything to cate.”

The Teen Mom OG star never confirmed she was using cigarettes while she was pregnant, but viewers noticed she was holding a lighter while buying pregnancy tests.

Tyler Baltierra Is One of the Few ‘Teen Mom’ Stars to Talk Politics

People from the Teen Mom franchise don’t typically talk about politics, but Tyler and Catelynn filmed a scene where they talked about how important it was to register to vote.

“This time, right now, the pandemic, how the federal government’s handling that, the Black Lives Matter movement…just everything, I’m like, we got to do something,” Tyler said to Catelynn. “We got to change it. This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen and I kind of thought in my head, if our kids grow up and ask us in the future, we’d really like to tell them, ‘I did everything I could to see the change that I hope’.”

“But if I don’t vote, I’m gonna feel guilty,” he continued. “I’m gonna feel guilty. Well now I’m registered and I feel great. Woohoo!”

Tyler Said The Biden vs. Trump Debate Was Ridiculous

Following the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and President Joe Biden in September 2020, Tyler took to Instagram to call the event “embarrassing.”

“I don’t post my political views on social media. I don’t share memes to subliminally display my beliefs & opinions. I don’t blindly spread misinformation that has no credibility. However, that debate was just absolutely ridiculous,” the star wrote on a September 30 post. “It was dishonorable. It was embarrassing. It lacked productivity. It lacked intelligence.”

“I just hope after watching it, you open your mind to really digest what was said, what behavior was displayed, & which questions were answered with dignity,” he continued. “Please don’t allow self-serving justifications to fuel any cognitive dissonance. Just follow your soul’s heart & vote with love & empathy for other human beings!”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Teen Mom OG when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

READ NEXT: Redditors Fixate on Catelynn’s ‘Weird’ Pregnancy Test Scene