Catelynn’s Sibling Says She Got Pregnant to Stay ‘Relevant’

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Baltierra’s brother, River Lowell, accused her of getting pregnant so she can stay “relevant” via Instagram on February 23. The post was first found by The Sun, who revealed River is her half-brother. Teen Mom OG fans might not be familiar with him since he doesn’t appear on the show.

River, who is paralyzed and wheelchair-bound, shares a father with Catelynn. David Lowell and Catelynn’s mother, April Brockmiller, broke up when she was 3 years old. April has been featured on various episodes of Teen Mom OG, while David rarely appears in front of the camera.

Catelynn and Tyler, both 28, have been open about wanting to have a fourth baby, with the couple confirming the pregnancy on February 22. While most fans predicted the couple wanted to get pregnant again so they could have a boy, River accused Catelynn of getting pregnant so she could stay prominent.

“Lol my sister got pregnant AGAIN to try and stay relevant,” he wrote on his Instagram stories, which was screenshotted by The Sun. River didn’t appear to add any further messages and his profile is currently set to private. Catelynn and Tyler haven’t publicly responded to the snarky response.

MTV Filmed the Early Days of Catelynn’s Pregnancy Journey

At first, Catelynn and Tyler weren’t sure if they wanted to add to their family, but they started having sex without protection. Soon after, Catelynn thought she might be pregnant because her breasts were tender. When she took a few pregnancy tests, it appeared like there was a faint line, predicting she was having a baby.

Catelynn later got her period and was disappointed. “I just got out of the bathroom at Nova’s gymnastics and I started bleeding. Obviously, I started my period, which is so odd to me because I had so many faint positives,” she said. “I don’t know what was going on with my body.”

The Michigan mom was a letdown. “You start thinking and processing [about] what would it be like to have another child,” she said. “I wouldn’t say I was devastated but I was hurt for a second.”

Tyler Thought She Took a Pregnancy Test Too Soon

Catelynn and Tyler hadn’t been trying long when Catelynn thought she might be pregnant. The mother-of-three explained she was feeling apprehensive.

“It’s always scary when you’re at the beginning of the pregnancy because of us having that one miscarriage,” she said. “We always have to have that mentality like whatever is going to happen is going to happen.”

Tyler advised her to wait before she takes another test. “When we started trying and you were literally taking a pregnancy test a week afterward,” Tyler said. “Just let nature flow. So maybe this will take a little longer… That’s how I feel.”

Catelynn agreed. “I’m just going to wait,” she said. “Whenever it’s meant to happen it will.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Teen Mom OG when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

