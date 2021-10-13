Catelynn Baltierra Shares Update on Access to Carly Davis

“Teen Mom OG” star Catelynn Lowell Baltierra teased viewers about her current access to adopted daughter Carly Davis.

She and her husband Tyler Baltierra previously expressed frustration with their semi-open adoption, saying they felt like they were in an “inferior” position when it came to Carly’s parents, Brandon and Teresa Davis. They weren’t able to connect with the 12-year-old for nearly two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, but, in a new interview, Lowell teased a reunion with Carly was captured by MTV.

“We did end up having a visit with Carly and MTV did follow that. They didn’t film Carly herself or anything like that but they always film us,” Lowell told E! News on October 12, 2021. “People will be able to witness what our reaction was from the first day to the last day, from leaving and even just like the start of the visit and things like that, which I think is definitely important.”

Baltierra and Lowell, both 29, placed Carly for adoption when they were 17 years old in 2009. The event was documented by MTV for “16 & Pregnant” and they were one of the first couples to be promoted to MTV’s “Teen Mom” when it premiered in 2009.

Though they faced various ups and downs over the years, Lowell and Tyler were married in August 2015. They now have three more daughters together: 6-year-old Nova, 2-year-old Vaeda Luma and newborn Rya Rose, who they welcomed on August 28.

Lowell Said It’s ‘Awesome’ to Share Her Adoption Journey

Lowell is grateful to have been able to share the adoption process with “Teen Mom OG” viewers.

“I think it’s awesome to be able to show the journey of an open, semi-open adoption through the years and the ups and the downs and learning and navigating this relationship,” she told E! News. “I think it’s super awesome that we can continue to do that in a way that can show our fans the journey but also in the way that it allows Carly’s parents to feel comfortable with us sharing it as well.”

Baltierra added that he wasn’t familiar with the adoption process until he went through it. “I feel like we did a good job of opening the door for that conversation to happen and making it more normal, more accepted to get information,” he told the publication.

Lowell & Baltierra Have a Complicated Relationship With Carly’s Parents

During the “Teen Mom OG” reunion in April 2021, Baltierra said he had to watch his words when talking to Carly, Teresa and Brandon Davis. He didn’t like that he had to filter himself, knowing that if he said the wrong thing, Carly’s parents could withhold her from him and his wife.

“I feel like whatever happens, I have to kind of like filter through Brandon and Teresa first,” Baltierra told reunion host Dr. Drew Pinsky. “I don’t trust what I’m gonna say sometimes, it’s just very difficult to navigate and feel close in a relationship, when you have to second guess your approach and delivery all the time. It’s anxiety.”

“It’s also Brandon and Teresa’s responsibility to make us approaching them to feel comfortable and feel safe for us,” the Michigan native continued. “Me and Catelynn have talked about it many times, we’re almost 30 now and we still feel like this inferior position.”

