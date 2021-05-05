Catelynn Baltierra Responds to Giving ‘Up’ Her Daughter

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Baltierra had something to say after a viewer trolled her relinquishing her parental rights of eldest daughter Carly. She and her husband Tyler Baltierra placed Carly for adoption because they feared they wouldn’t be able to give her the life she deserved. They were teenagers when Catelynn became pregnant, as documented on MTV’s 16 & Pregnant in 2009.

A netizen lashed out at Catelynn after she posted a teaser for the season nine reunion where they talked about her current pregnancy and the relationship she and Tyler have with Carly’s parents, Brandon and Teresa. In addition to Carly, Catelynn is also the mother of 6-year-old Nova and 2-year-old Vaeda.

“Both of you are trash,” the person wrote on April 28. “You gave your daughter up and should not be allowed to keep your other children they should be taken from you…Both of you are real pieces of s***.”

The netizen’s comment, which was first cited by The Sun, made Catelynn laugh. She responded the following day by submitting three crying-laughing emojis and a thumbs-up emoji.

Using phrases like “giving up” a child for adoption can be considered offensive, as noted by Adoption.org. When talking about the adoption process, it could be better to say things like a person “placed her baby for adoption” or “made an adoption plan for her child.”

Tyler & Catelynn Feel Inferior to Carly’s Parents

😂😂😂👍🏻 — Catelynn Baltierra (@CatelynnLowell) April 29, 2021

During season nine of Teen Mom OG, Tyler and Catelynn talked about it being difficult to maintain a relationship with their 11-year-old daughter. Since they relinquished their parental rights of Carly, they must go through her parents Brandon and Teresa Davis if they want to communicate with her. The Davis’ have strict rules when it comes to Carly, with one of the biggest mandates being they don’t want her likeness shown on social media or television.

Tyler was vocal about his frustration with the situation, saying he feels like he’s walking on eggshells when it comes to his daughter’s parents.

“I feel like whatever happens, I have to kind of, like, filter through Brandon and Teresa first,” he told hosts Dr. Drew Pinsky and Nessa Diab. “I don’t trust what I’m gonna say sometimes. It’s just very difficult to navigate and feel close in a relationship when you have to second guess your approach and delivery all the time. It’s anxiety.”

Tyler feels like Brandon and Teresa hold all the control in this situation and don’t go out of their way to make him feel comfortable. “Me and Catelynn have talked about it many times, we’re almost 30 now and we still feel, like, this inferior position,” he said.

Catelynn added, “In the snap of a finger, they could take (our access to her) away.”

Catelynn Showed Her Second Miscarriage on ‘TMOG’

Season nine of Teen Mom OG concluded with Catelynn opening up about her second miscarriage. Most of the season had focused on her trying to get pregnant and included a now-infamous scene where she brought a container filled with urine to the kitchen to use multiple pregnancy kits.

Catelynn credited her stable mental health with being able to process the loss in a healthy manner the second time around.

“It’s not overcoming me or making me spiral,” she said in the season nine finale. “So I can tell that the mental health work that I’ve done has worked, but that being said, it still sucks. And you still have a moment of being mad at your body. It’s super hard and it’s a traumatic experience.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Teen Mom OG when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

