Catelynn Baltierra Reveals Update on Relationship With Carly

“Teen Mom OG” star Catelynn Lowell Baltierra shared how her oldest daughter, Carly, felt about her biological parents having more children during an interview with People on October 7, 2021.

“All the girls are excited. Carly was definitely excited as well,” Lowell, 29, said about her fourth daughter, born on August 28, 2021. “I sent pictures to Carly’s mom of Rya and of the three girls together … they absolutely adore her, too.”

“Obviously they haven’t met her yet but I sent them updates,” she continued. “All three of them are super excited. I know Carly loves having three sisters because she only has a brother at home. So she’s kind of like, ‘Oh, cool. I have three sisters.'”

Lowell and her, husband Tyler Baltierra, placed 12-year-old Carly for adoption. At the time, the Michigan natives were 17 years old and afraid they wouldn’t be able to dive Carly the life she deserved. Though Carly lives in North Carolina with her adoptive parents — Brandon and Teresa Davis — the Baltierras have tried to remain in contact her and met up with Carly several times over the years.

Lowell and Baltierra are also parents to 6-year-old Novalee and 2-year-old Vaeda.

Lowell & Baltierra Are Losing ‘Access’ to Carly

While Lowell and Baltierra allow MTV to document their family life for “Teen Mom OG,” the Davis’ don’t want Carly to have that type of exposure.

It’s caused turmoil between the 12-year-old’s biological and adoptive parents, with MTV host Dr. Drew Pinsky claiming the “Teen Mom OG” stars were losing “access” to Carly during a May 2021 interview for Heather McDonald’s YouTube show, “Juicy Scoop.”

“I think [Carly’s parents] are sort of closing down access because they don’t want the cameras and they don’t want to be part of the story,” he said. “[Her parents] have been lovely, by the way.”

Lowell Shared a Special Tribute to Carly on Her Birthday

Though Lowell and Baltierra don’t often post on social media about Carly, the “Teen Mom OG” star wanted to write her oldest daughter a special message when she turned 12.

“Today you are 12… 12! I can’t believe it…” she wrote on May 18, 2021. “I remember the day you were born like a movie I have seen a million times… It was a few days of love, snuggles, but so many tears also.”

“Adoption is hard on so many levels but it has its amazing moments as well,” the microblading technician continued. “The life you have I wouldn’t [have] been able to give you when I was only 16 and I hope you will understand that as you continue to grow into adulthood… knowing that @tylerbaltierramtv and I loved you so much that we gave you all that we couldn’t in that moment.”

Lowell doesn’t regret the decision she made when she was 17. “We know that we made the right decision. We don’t ever second-guess that decision at all,” the MTV star told E! News in January 2021.

She added, “Honestly, we both really do agree that if we would have parented her at the age of 17—with everything that we went through as fiancés, as boyfriend and girlfriend, as married people together—we don’t really think honestly that we would be together.”

