Catelynn Baltierra Asks Fans on Instagram For More Money

“Teen Mom” fans dubbed Catelynn Baltierra as “lazy” and “trashy” as she continued to ask for money from her followers on social media.

Baltierra is raising money for her 7-year-old daughter Nova’s cheerleading team, Tiny Tulips.

“Saw some people’s comment that they wanted to donate for Nova’s cheer and messaged me but haven’t heard back,” Baltierra wrote via Instagram on August 14. “Please send me another message and God bless you all! She’s so excited seeing everyone rooting her on!”

An original poster on Reddit suggested the “Teen Mom” star should ask her friends and family to support Nova’s team, as opposed to her social media followers.

“Cate, go ask your family and neighbours for donations,” they said. “Posting this on your IG where you have 4.2 million followers is plain lazy and not what it’s meant to be about.”

“Why can’t Cate use her MTV money to help her daughters fundraiser instead of begging others to do so?” reads one of the top comments.

“This is worse than the original post. This one just feels like straight begging for money from fans,” says another popular response. “If people haven’t replied to DMs it probably means they weren’t serious about donating in the first place. Take a hint and fundraise another way.”

Baltierra and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, have three children together: Nova, 3-year-old Vaeda, and 11-month-old Rya Rose.

Their eldest daughter, 13-year-old Carly, was placed for adoption when she was born. The Baltierras try to have a relationship with Carly after relinquishing their parental rights through their semi-open adoption.

Baltierra Thanked Her Followers For the Support

Baltierra, 30, promised to send thank you notes to followers who donated money to Nova’s cheerleading team.

“Everyone that has donated to Nova’s cheer PLEASE message me ur address for thank you cards!!!” the Michigan native wrote via Instagram stories on August 12. “Also if you win a prize I will reach out to you! Thank you all for supporting Nova!!”

“Novalee says a HUGE thank you to everyone that has donated to her cheer!!” she wrote in another post on Instagram. “The love for her has seriously been remarkable ❤️ much love to each and every one of you that have donated!! #cheerherewecome #cheerleading #cheermom.”

Baltierra Asked for Nearly $500

Baltierra first posted about the fundraiser on August 11, saying people would have a chance to win a prize if they helped by donating money.

“So nova is looking for sponsors you can literally pick ANY number on this page and pay the number!” Baltierra wrote via Instagram. “So if you pick number 20 then you would donate $20! The donations would help with uniforms, practice and competitions!”

There were a total of 30 slots on the fundraising page, and each person was asked to match their donation to the number they chose. If the sheet was filled, Baltierra could have raised a total of $465.

“Anything helps thank you so much!” the “Teen Mom” star continued. “Forgot to say for donations your name gets put into a drawing for prizes! Can’t believe I’m gonna be a cheerleader mom ❤️🎉📣 if you want to donate to the fundraiser send me a DM.”