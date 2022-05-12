Catelynn Baltierra Apologizes After Hurting Fans

“Teen Mom OG” star Catelynn Lowell Baltierra will not be known as “Clickbait Cate” anymore.

The MTV personality developed a reputation for sharing provocative stories on Instagram for years that spread rumors about cheating scandals and fake pregnancies. With her own site, Cate Magazine, the Michigan native revealed that part of her life is coming to a close.

While talking about her new business venture via Instagram on May 4, Lowell reassured fans that Cate Magazine “is not clickbait at all,” adding: “We actually put up an article on Cate Magazine about a clickbait that was going around about Tyler and I.”

“This is not like clickbait. If anything, we will be squashing the clickbait stuff that comes out about us,” the mother-of-three reinforced. “It is not clickbait at all. We are away from clickbait.”

Lowell apologized to her fans who were hurt by the salacious articles she posted. “I want to apologize to all of you guys for when I did do the clickbait stuff,” she said. “I really did realize, like you know, that this is that I don’t think this is good for me, for my fans.”

Lowell Promised She Is Done With ‘Clickbait’

Lowell decided to end her contract with the company that posted the viral stories on her social media when rumors about erroneous pregnancies spread.

“When they started posting things about fake pregnancies I was like, no. This cannot happen,” she said. “Coming from a woman that had two miscarriages myself I was like, ya know, this is not for me.”

Lowell offered a second apology.

“I’m sorry to all you guys when we were doing the clickbait stuff and how annoying it was. Some of the posts were hurtful and I’m sorry for that because when I did see certain things posted I would automatically go and delete it because I was like, this is not okay,” she said. “I will take accountability for anything I do that hurts anybody or anything like that… 100 percent.”

Lowell predicted fewer clickbait stories will appear on social media in the future. “I feel like clickbait is a dying industry… for the right reasons,” she said.

What Is Cate Magazine?

Lowell said Cate Magazine is a place her fans can go to find out “intimate” details, giving them an “unfiltered look” inside her day-to-day life. She promised to share parts of her life that weren’t shown on “Teen Mom.”

Lowell and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, shared four daughters together: 12-year-old Carly; 7-year-old Nova; 3-year-old Vaeda and 8-month-old Rya Rose.

As shown on MTV’s “16 & Pregnant,” the Baltierras placed their eldest child, Carly, for adoption in 2009 when they were 17 years old.

Lowell said Cate Magazine is her chance to take control of her narrative in the media.

“Although social media is a great outlet, a celebrity’s posts are easily soiled by publishers,” said a March 2022 press release. “Therefore, the talent loses revenue and control of their own stories. Richie Media Corp. wants to develop individual brands that focus on a controlled, niche audience.”