Catelynn Baltierra Dedicates Heartfelt Anniversary Post to Tyler Baltierra

On June 15, “Teen Mom OG” star Catelynn Baltierra dedicated a heartfelt Instagram post to her husband, Tyler Baltierra, in honor of their anniversary.

Catelynn shared nine photos of her and Tyler, some dating back to their high school years.

“[Sixteen] years with my lover and best friend 😩😍👏💋,” she wrote in the caption. “Thank you for being YOU! Thank you for loving me how I deserve to be loved! Thank you for always bringing out the good in me and always lifting me up!!! Here’s to a lifetime babe!”

The beloved MTV couple share four children. They welcomed their first daughter, Carly, when they were both in high school. The two decided to put Carly up for adoption, but they are still involved in her life.

‘Teen Mom’ Fans React to Catelynn’s Anniversary Post

“Teen Mom” fans gushed over the adorable couple in the comment section.

“Happy Anniversary! I been a fan since day one! So happy for you guys! ❤️👏,” one fan wrote.

“You guys are my fav!!!🔥🔥❤️❤️,” another fan commented

“Fav couple sending you both lots of love ❤️❤️,” a third user chimed in.

“Happy Anniversary! You guys are a beautiful couple with a beautiful family,” a fourth user wrote.

Catelynn Reflects on First Pregnancy

In a November 2021 interview with E! News, Catelynn opened up about dealing with anxiety during her first pregnancy.

The MTV star admitted she was “scared” when she found out she was expecting a baby.

“I just remember the initial anxiety and being very scared,” she told the outlet. “The scared is me thinking that I don’t have anything. At that time, I didn’t even have a cell phone. I didn’t even have my driver’s license yet. I didn’t have a car.”

Catelynn’s mom and Tyler’s dad both struggled with addiction issues at the time, which made the situation more complicated.

Catelynn on Filming ’16 and Pregnant’

In her interview with E! News, Catelynn also spoke about her experience putting Carly up for adoption. The couple’s adoption journey was documented on the MTV show “16 and Pregnant” in 2009.

“When our episode first aired on MTV in 2009, it was the very first episode that really documented what adoption looks like,” she told E! news. “I really do think that it opened the eyes for lots of people to really see how real adoption works and the struggles that birth parents go through and adoptive parents go through.”

“It’s not a Lifetime movie,” she continued. “It’s authentic.”

Carly also spoke about her relationship with Carly, revealing she texts back and forth with her eldest daughter’s adoptive parents.

“We send pictures, I send pictures of my girls to them and they send pictures of Carly to us and updates on what they are doing and vice versa,” she told the publication.

You can catch up on old episodes of “Teen Mom OG” and “Teen Mom 2” on Philo.

READ NEXT: ‘Young & Pregnant’ Stars Share What They Wish They Knew About Young Motherhood