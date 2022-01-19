Catelynn Baltierra Fires Back at Internet Trolls for ‘Mom-Shaming’ Her

“Teen Mom” star Catelynn Lowell-Baltierra isn’t afraid to stand up to internet trolls who have continuously attacked her and her family over the years.

Catelynn became a public figure in 2009 when she appeared on the MTV show “16 and Pregnant.” She later starred in a spin-off series titled “Teen Mom OG” which premiered in December 2009. After more than a decade spent in the public eye, the 29-year-old still faces criticism online.

Here’s a few of the times Catelynn has defended herself online.

Catelynn Fires Back at Trolls for Insulting Comments

“Teen Mom” star Catelynn Lowell-Baltierra didn’t hold back when confronting trolls who left rude comments about her daughter Vaeda’s appearance on Instagram.

Catelynn and her husband Tyler Baltierra welcomed their baby girl, Vaeda, in 2019 and took to Instagram to share the news with fans. Tyler shared a picture of the newborn in March 2019 with the caption, “Vaeda is a month old this week & idk how it’s possible, but she keeps getting cuter!”

Many fans commented on the adorable photo to congratulate the couple on their new baby, but the post also received a fair amount of harmful and offensive comments. Some Instagram users left rude comments about Vaeda’s appearance. Some fans even went as far as to imply that Tyler was not the baby’s father.

One Instagram user wrote, “This isn’t his baby. This baby is clearly another race.” Another user commented, “This is not your child boo.”

Catelynn and Tyler had no patience for trolls insinuating that Catelynn cheated on her husband.

Catelynn addressed the rumors with humor, writing, “Sorry babe I cheated and Vaedas not urs #peoplearecrazy #comeon,” in a comment.

Her husband also addressed the rumors in a separate comment on the post, writing, “Wow. I’m actually just appalled at the ridiculously asinine comments about my newborn. We live in a world that is so divided, judgmental, self-righteous, and opinionated…and unfortunately it’s very evident with these comments.”

Catelynn Fires Back at Trolls for ‘Mom-Shaming’

Catelynn and Tyler have no time to deal with internet hate, and they have made that very clear. In 2019, the “Teen Mom OG” stars clapped back at trolls on Twitter for criticizing their parenting skills.

According to Ok! Magazine, “Teen Mom” fans were less than thrilled with the way Catelynn and Tyler handled a situation with their daughter Nova in a June 2019 episode of “Teen Mom OG.” In the episode, Nova breaks down in tears because Catelynn is going to the spa. While some fans thought Catelynn was well deserving of some time to herself, other fans criticized the MTV star for dismissing her daughter’s feelings, Ok! Magazine reported.

The “Teen Mom” alum wasn’t on board with being “mom-shamed” and shared her thoughts in a tweet writing, “Nova was FINE two minutes after I left! That was my first time by myself in MONTHS! And it was my birthday! If you are a parent you know that sometimes you need me time!”