Sneak Peek: Catelynn Baltierra Gets MRI Amid Concerning Health Issues

“Teen Mom 2″ star Catelynn Baltierra is undergoing tests after suffering from mysterious health issues. In a teaser clip for next week’s episode of “Teen Mom: Next Chapter,” Catelynn is seen sitting on a hospital bed while talking to someone on her cellphone.

“They want me to get an MRI to rule out MS,” she said in the clip.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, multiple sclerosisis, commonly referred to as MS, is “a chronic disease affecting the central nervous system.” There is currently no cure for the condition.

Fans can watch Catelynn’s hospital visit play out on the Tuesday, November 8 episode of “Teen Mom: Next Chapter.”

Catelynn Rushed Back to Hospital After Surgery

This isn’t the first time the “Teen Mom” star has dealt with health issues on the show.

In the September 20 episode of “Teen Mom: Next Chapter,” Catelynn was rushed to the hospital after something went wrong with her cyst removal surgery.

The MTV star had to undergo surgery to remove a vaginal cyst but unfortunately, something went wrong after she returned home.

There was something wrong with Catelynn’s catheter bag and she had to be rushed back to the hospital.

“I’ve literally been peeing my pants for seven days,” Catelynn said in a clip, The Sun reported.

Catelynn Opens up About Mental Health & Suicidal Thoughts

Over the years, Catelynn has been open about her struggles with mental health and has used her platform to help create awareness for depression and anxiety.

During a June 2019 appearance on the podcast “Reality Life with Kate Casey,” Catelynn revealed she had struggled with suicidal thoughts after having a miscarriage.

The “Teen Mom” star told the host she kept waking up with panic attacks after losing the baby.

“I think when you keep waking up with panic attacks over and over, it leads me into a depression, and I just remember thinking like, ‘I don’t wanna wake up like this anymore,'” she shared.

Catelynn said her panic attacks led to suicidal thoughts.

“I was just thinking random things like, ‘I’m going to drive off the road and hit that pole,’ or thinking of all these different ways that I could commit suicide,” she told Kate Casey in 2019.

The MTV star then recalled a particularly troubling instance where she considered taking her life while at home.

Catelynn revealed that one day she noticed a belt that her husband had left hanging up on a hook in their bedroom.

“I remember thinking to myself, ‘I could totally use that belt and wrap it around my neck and just be done with it.,'” she revealed.

Thankfully, Catelynn confided in her husband about her mental health struggles.

“I was honest with him,” she said on the podcast.

Catelynn revealed that she told her husband she “needed help” because something was “not right.”

According to People, Catelynn checked into rehab for her mental health struggles in November 2017.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

“Teen Mom: Next Chapter” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.

