Catelynn Lowell Baltierra Says She’s ‘Heartbroken’

“Teen Mom” stars Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell earned respect from fans after she posted about stopping gun violence following the May 24 mass shooting at Texas elementary school, where a gunman fatally shot 19 children and two teachers, per the Associated Press.

Lowell took to Instagram to share her grief.

“For all you people saying ‘it’s not the guns fault. What if someone broke into your home?’ Seriously?!? So GUNS are more important than our KIDS??” she posted, according to screenshots shared on Reddit. “We DO NOT have to carry ASSULT rifles. Open you F#!king MINDS! Get yourself some common sense.”

“I am so sad for these babies and their family’s.. Hold your kiddos tighter,” she said in another post.

Lowell gave birth to four daughters. She placed her eldest daughter, Carolyn Davis, for adoption in 2009. At the time, Lowell was 17 years old.

She and Baltierra went on to welcome three more girls together: 7-year-old Nova, 3-year-old Vaeda and 8-month-old Rya.

Lowell Said She ‘Couldn’t Sleep’ After the Tragedy

The following day, Lowell continued to post about the Texas gunman’s rampage.

“I couldn’t sleep.. my mind won’t stop racing… I shed tears for these parents and the BABIES lost… 6,7,8,9,10 years old…. BABIES!” she wrote in a post shared to her feed. “Scared, screaming wanting their mommy… their daddy… the other BABIES having to live with this trauma for the rest of their lives… this isn’t okay….”

“If you feel this isn’t a gun issue PLEASE unfollow me,” Lowell continued. “I would love for you to look into the eyes of these parents and tell them that… you wouldn’t have the BALLS!!!! #heartbroken💔 #standwithtexas #stopgunviolence.”

Lowell’s husband also issued a statement about the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. “My heart goes out to everyone affected by this tragedy… we NEED change!” he said.

Other ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Spoke Out About the Violence

Lowell and Baltierra weren’t the only ones from the “Teen Mom” universe to denounce the mass shooting.

Kailyn Lowry, who quit “Teen Mom 2” after nearly 13 years old the series, sent out her thoughts to the families in the Lone Star State.

“Holding my babies a little tighter tonight – still thinking of families in Texas. Did a moment of silence for them at the graduation. Sending so much love and uplifting thoughts!” she tweeted.

“Teen Mom 2” star Briana DeJesus didn’t issue a statement, but she was accused of being “tone deaf” after she seemingly tweeted about not getting a package on time the same day the shooting took place.

“I know there’s more important things going on in this world but I will literally die…I have so much anxiety about his damn order,” she tweeted, as noted by The Sun.

DeJesus has since deleted her tweet and retweeted information about the Texas tragedy.

Farrah Abraham said the solution to gun violence in schools was to use tax dollars to “protect, secure” and make sure children are safe.

“To the families who are tax payers who pay for our schools to the politicians who should use our funds for our best interest please listen 👂,” she captioned her Instagram video.

“I hope as we pay our tax money and use it for the right causes… our children have security and safety and we control the things that we can,” Abraham added.