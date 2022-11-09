Catelynn Lowell Is ‘Freaked Out’ She Has MS Amid Hospital Stay

“Teen Mom” star Catelynn Lowell Baltierra spent two nights in the hospital after she woke up with pain in the left side of her face. Her doctors wanted to rule out multiple sclerosis (MS), a disease that results in nerve damage and can cause symptoms like pain, fatigue, weakness, and vision loss.

“So as you can see I’m in a hospital,” Catelynn said on the November 8 episode of “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.”

“I started having a really bad ear issue with severe pain in my ear that was going from my temple to my inner ear to down my jawline. And then I walk up yesterday morning and half my tongue is completely numb,” she explained. “My gut instinct was that I need to get other tests done.”

At the hospital, doctors did bloodwork, a CT scan and an MRI so they could “rule out” MS.

“MS, it freaked me out. Like, don’t tell me shit like that. It’s scary,” Catelynn told her husband, Tyler during a phone call. “I wish you could come here with me.”

Cate Received Support From Her Husband And Her Friends

Catelynn was worried Tyler might get “irritated or frustrated” with his wife for struggling with her health, but he waved away her worries with a little sarcasm. He was in charge of their three children — 7-year-old Nova, 3-year-old Vaeda and 1-year-old Rya Rose — while she was be treated.

While she was in the hospital, Catelynn received support from her “Teen Mom” co-star Cheyenne Floyd. Cate told her friend about her worries, but Chey didn’t want to speak the diagnosis of MS “into existence.” Chey reinforced that she and her daughter, Ryder, were offering their support to the Michigan native.

Back at home, Tyler said he was concerned about his wife’s health while talking to his mother. He didn’t think Cate’s illness was anything serious until she went to the hospital and doctors and they were considering it could be MS.

“We don’t know what’s going on right now. It could be MS. They’re doing all these tests on her,” he told her. “I wasn’t really all that freaked out until they mentioned the whole thing and then I was like, oh, my god. I wasn’t even thinking about that. What the hell.”

Catelynn Was Diagnosed With Bell’s Palsy

Catelynn’s fears of having MS were assuaged when doctors diagnosed her with bell’s palsy, a condition that can cause sudden paralysis on one side of the face. It often goes away on its own in a few weeks.

Nova ran up to Cate’s car as soon as she got back from the hospital. “Is your ear ok?” she asked her mom.

“It’s something called Bell’s Palsy,” the “Teen Mom” star told her daughter before she was able to get out of her car. “You can take medicine for and then it will go away on its own.”

After greeting her kids, she sat down for a chat with Tyler in the kitchen.

“Most of the time it goes away, they said. It’s a virus,” she told her husband. “So they put you on an anti-viral medication and then steroids. Steroids are meant to help the nerves, and the paralyzation. So I’m glad that it’s nothing serious.”

“I was kinda scared,” she continued. “What if it was a brain tumor and then you think about your kids and how f****** scary.”