‘Teen Mom’ Catelynn Baltierra Launches New Project

“Teen Mom 2” star Catelynn Baltierra and her husband Tyler Baltierra recently embarked on a new business venture, a digital magazine detailing their day-to-day life as a couple. The MTV stars spoke to PR Newswire in March 2022 about their decision to start Cate magazine, telling the outlet that the magazine is a way of honoring their longtime fans.

“Our family is extremely excited for this new business adventure,” Catelynn told the outlet. We love our fans and feel honored by their support. With the new CATE brand, our hope is to give more love to those who have been with us over the past decades.”

Catelynn and Tyler have been in the public eye since 2009, when they made their reality TV debut on the hit show “16 and Pregnant.” For the last decade, the couple has been at the mercy of internet gossip about their relationship and personal life. Cate magazine will allow the couple to regain some control of the narrative.

CEO of Richie Media Corp Releases Statement

Cate magazine is a space dedicated to providing personal content for “Teen Mom” fans. The homepage includes several articles centered around the couple’s experiences on reality TV. One of the articles titled “Breaking the Barriers of Teen Mom Stigmas on TV” dives into the stigma around being a teen mom and touches on Catelynn and Tyler’s difficult decision to put their eldest daughter, Carly, up for adoption.

Nik Richie, the Ceo and founder of Richie Media Corp, who helped launch Cate magazine, released a statement explaining his vision for the project.

“I’m so excited to be partners with the Baltierra family on this project. RMC is always looking at the future of media,” he told PR Newswire. “We believe that CateMagazine.com will be a game changer for exclusive celebrity info. Although social media is a great outlet, a celebrity’s posts are easily soiled by publishers. Therefore, the talent loses revenue and control of their own stories. Richie Media Corp. wants to develop individual brands that focus on a controlled, niche audience.”

He added that Cate magazine is the company’s first joint business venture, but there will be “many more to come.”

Tyler Celebrates Catelynn’s Birthday on Instagram

On March 12, Tyler Baltierra shared a throwback photo of Cate and him alongside a lengthy caption to celebrate his wife’s 30th birthday.

“HAPPY 30th BIRTHDAY to the most amazing woman, mother & wife,” he wrote. “I love you more than I could ever express with words…but I love trying anyway 😍”

Fans went crazy for the high school photo of Cate and Tyler, which showed Tyler kissing Cate on the cheek.

“Omg I can’t ……. This is the sweetest!!!! 🤍,” one fan wrote. “Happy birthday to your beautiful wife!!!!! 🎉”

“I’ve been watching Teen Mom since the beginning, and you two are my favorite💛,” another fan commented.

“Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry also commented on the post, writing, “Happy birthday!!!!!!!” She included the red heart emoji.

