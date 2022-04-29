Catelynn Baltierra Makes ‘Power Move’ With Her Magazine

“Teen Mom” Catelynn Baltierra isn’t just going to write about her life on CateMagazine.com, a digital magazine. She and husband Tyler also want to shed light on mental health.

The latest bit of information on CateMagazine.com came from their business partner Nik Richie, who is helping launch the business venture, which will also feature “lifestyle, parenting and news content,” according to a press release.

“What an amazing weekend. Major power moves with my joint venture partners @catelynnmtv and @tylerbaltierramtv of @mtv,” Richie wrote via Instagram on April 26.

“Stay tuned as we take this journey together to develop CateMagazine.com – your hub for truth, heart ❤️, family and most of all #WELLNESS,” he continued. “@richiemediacorp 🌎 Side-note: We are looking for mental health organizations to help boost awareness through our media platform. If you are one or would like to suggest one please DM us. 🙏🏽.”

Both Catelyn and Tyler Baltierra have been open about their struggles with mental illness. Catelynn Baltierra opened up about struggling with depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts after she had a miscarriage in November 2017, per People. She went to rehab for treatment, which was supported by her husband.

Tyler Baltierra has also battled his own demons. During an episode of “Teen Mom OG,” he admitted to undergoing ketamine treatments to help with his depression, as noted by Distractify.

The Baltierras have four children together. They famously placed their eldest daughter, 12-year-old Carly, for adoption.

They went on to have three more girls: 7-year-old Nova, 3-year-old Vaeda and 8-month-old Rya Rose.

In a video she posted to Instagram on April 14, Catelynn Baltierra said Rya was their “last baby.”

Social Media Has Impacted the Baltierras

The Baltierras first received national notoriety when they joined “16 and Pregnant” on MTV in 2009. At that time, Instagram didn’t exist and if there were gossip stories about them they appeared in magazines — not online.

The rise of social media meant two things for the couple: They were able to connect with their fans more, but they were also at the mercy of bullies.

“Some people would leave comments about how defective one of us is as a human being, for example. And, that’s not fair. We choose to get vulnerable and it’s cruel that some people use it against us,” Catelynn Baltierra wrote an April 26 post on CateMagazine.com. “It takes a toll after a while.”

Baltierra Wants to Take Control of Her Narrative

In addition to connecting with her fans, the goal of CateMagazine.com is for Baltierra to be able to control the narrative of her story.

“Although social media is a great outlet, a celebrity’s posts are easily soiled by publishers,” Richie said in a March 2022 press release. “Therefore, the talent loses revenue and control of their own stories. Richie Media Corp. wants to develop individual brands that focus on a controlled, niche audience.”

“True role models of love, it’s time to broadcast the best from the Baltierra family,” he added.

The magazine is promising to bring an “unfiltered look” at the family’s life.