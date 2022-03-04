Catelynn Baltierra Reveals Why She Didn’t Join ‘Teen Mom:Family Reunion’

“Teen Mom” star Catelynn Baltierra revealed the reason she didn’t join the “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” cast in an exclusive interview with Hollywood Life.

Catelynn told the outlet that initially, she had every intention of joining the MTV spin-off show.

“Tyler and I really wanted to be a part of the show from the start so we could grow closer with some of the girls that we don’t really know that well,” she told the outlet in March 2022.

According to Hollywood Life, Catelynn gave birth to her fourth daughter, Rya, just days before filming began, which many fans suspected was the reason she didn’t join the cast. However, Catelynn told Hollywood life that she originally intended to appear on the show with Rya.

“[Raya] was only seven days old [when filming started], and we were originally supposed to go and bring her with us,” she said.

She went on to explain her absence from the show was due to COVID 19 concerns.

“Because of COVID and just wanting to be safe — especially with a baby who can’t even get [any of] her vaccinations yet or anything like that .[We realized we] needed to just focus on her,” she said.

Catelynn also added that the stress of taking care of a newborn impacted her decision to step away.

“The first month or few months with a newborn is crazy,” she told the publication. “You’re sleep-deprived, and your life is just wild. You’re trying to get on a routine, and yeah, so we were really bummed that we couldn’t be there, but we wanted to be so badly.”

Catelynn did make a surprise appearance on the March 1 finale of “Teen Mom: Family Vacation.” Hopefully, she will return for season 2 of the MTV spin-off.

Tyler Celebrates Vaeda’s Birthday on Instagram

Tyler Baltierra recently shared a series of videos on Instagram to celebrate his daughter Vaeda’s third birthday.

Tyler captioned the post, “HAPPY 3rd BIRTHDAY my beautiful, spunky Vaeda beta butt! I feel so blessed every time I hear you say “Dada” & I promise I won’t ever take that honor for granted! ❤️😍 #VaedaLuma”

Fans flocked to the comment section to share their thoughts on the “adorable” post.

“She is adorable. Happy Birthday Vaeda! 🎉🎂🎈🎈,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Happy birthday 🎂 🥳 such a cutie,” another fan commented.

Catelynn on Farrah’s Comeback

Hollywood Life spoke to Catelynn about Farrah Abraham’s controversial appearance on “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” in March 2022.

Catelynn told the outlet that she is “definitely not” bummed about missing Farrah’s return to the “Teen Mom” franchise.

She went on to say that she has continuously tried to resolve her issues with Farrah over the years, but every time she did, Farrah would continue to “talk crap” about her in the tabloids.

The “16 and Pregnant” alum shared that she doesn’t think she will fix her issues with Farrah anytime soon.

“That door is kind of closed,” she told the outlet. “Once you do something bad to me, I’ll give you one more chance, but after that, I realize it’s better to stick with my friends and the people who truly care about me.”

Season 11 of “Teen Mom 2″ premieres Tuesday, March 8 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV. You can also stream the new season on YouTube TV with a subscription plan.

