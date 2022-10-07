Catelynn Baltierra Worries For Children Amid April Brockmiller’s Battle

“Teen Mom” star Catelynn Lowell Baltierra is ready to make a serious decision after she heard a rumor that her mother, April Brockmiller, was “buzzed” while giving her 3-year-old daughter, Vaeda, a bath, she said during an October 4 episode of “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.”

Lowell asked her mother to watch her three children — Nova, 7; Vaeda and Rya Rose, 1 — while her husband, Tyler Baltierra, underwent a vasectomy. But she was worried that her mother wouldn’t be sober while tending to her children.

“I was telling Ty, ‘well, if she drove here and watched them, she wouldn’t be drinking because she won’t drink and drive,'” Lowell told her friend, April.

Lowell wasn’t confident about leaving her children with her mother and planned to have a discussion with Brockmiller after Baltierra’s surgery.

“I’m in this moment in my life where I know it’s kind of hard to trust her not to drink with my kids around, really,” Lowell confessed.

“Once we come back here, I’m gonna have a conversation with her,” she continued. “I want to protect them from things that I experienced with my mom when I was growing up.”

Lowell’s Mother Struggled With Alcohol Abuse During Her Childhood

Lowell detailed the abuse she suffered during her childhood in her book, “Conquering Chaos.”

The “Teen Mom” star revealed Brockmiller struggled with an addiction to alcohol. Lowell remembered her mother passing out at the kitchen table.

“I’d have to put pillows under her head and make sure she was okay, then take care of my brother and sister,” she wrote, per Radar Online. “It was just never stable at all.”

Lowell’s Sister Said Brockmiller Was ‘Buzzed’ While Watching the Baltierra Kids

Suspicions about Brockmiller’s sobriety were raised by Lowell’s sister.

“My sister texted me once and she was like, ‘Yeah,’ mom’s buzzed and she just gave Vaeda a bath and I was like, ‘what the f***,” Lowell told her friend.

She decided to have a conversation about her mother to establish boundaries and say that she didn’t want Brockmiller around her family if she was drinking.

“The only worry that I have is sticking to my boundaries. I know eventually, it’s going to happen where I show up there and she’s buzzed or she starts to drink and I’m just gonna have to put my foot down and leave but she hasn’t done that yet,” Lowell told MTV cameras.

“So I have to give her the benefit of the doubt when it comes to that,” she added.

Lowell had a conversation with her mom after Baltierra’s surgery, but Brockmiller didn’t want it filmed for “Teen Mom.”

According to Lowell, she asked her mom if she was OK and said that she noticed she was drinking again. Brockmiller admitted to drinking more for a week but said she had already cut back.

Baltierra told his wife he thought the situation was handled in a “healthy” manner and they were hopeful about the future.

