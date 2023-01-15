Catelynn Baltierra Celebrates Daughter’s Special Milestone

“Teen Mom” star Catelynn Lowell Baltierra celebrated her daughter, 8-year-old Nova Baltierra, after her cheer team took home first place. It was also the first time Nova competed.

“Super proud momma moment! Novalee had her first cheer competition today!! Her team won FIRST place!!!!” Lowell wrote via Instagram on January 14. “My heart is exploding!!! Way to go Tiny Tulips!! 👏👏👏👏👏👏 huge thank you to everyone supporting her journey!!”

“So proud of my baby!” Lowell’s husband, Tyler Baltierra, added in the comments section. Lowell shared a few photos of Nova in her uniform. She wore her hair in a high ponytail and wore red lipstick. Her blue and purple bow matched her blue and purple costume. The “Teen Mom” star created a video on TikTok by collaging the photos. “My baby!!! I’m sooo proud of you and your team!!!” she wrote as the caption. Nova is Lowell and Baltierra’s second daughter. They placed their first daughter, 13-year-old Carly Davis, for adoption when she was a baby. They’re the only couple in the “Teen Mom” universe to choose adoption, and the original couple to remain together. After getting married in August 2015, they welcomed two more children: 3-year-old Vaeda and 1-year-old Rya Rose. The Baltierras said Rya is their “last baby.” Lowell is currently starring on season 2 of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion,” where she’s working on her relationship with her own mother, April Brockmiller. The two participated in a mud pit exercise for the second episode of the season. A rope was tied around Lowell’s waist and Brockmiller helped pull her daughter through the mud. Lowell admitted she was “sick” of being the perfect child and needed support from her mother. After Brockmiller became agitated and aggressively pulled Lowell toward her, the exercise ended with Brockmiller and Lowell embracing each other. Fans Congratulated Nova on Her Win View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catelynn Baltierra (@catelynnmtv) It wasn’t just Lowell and Baltierra who were happy Nova’s team placed first, fans also celebrated her win.

“Ah, a beautiful family photo. Mom, dad, daughter, and forearm batman,” says one of the most popular comments.

“I’m so glad that they can give their children the opportunities they never had,” another wrote.

“This is what being a parent is all about,” a third said. “I love the feeling of rooting for my daughter in something she excels at!”

Lowell Asked People to Donate to Nova’s Cheer Team

Back in August, Lowell took to Instagram to help raise money for her daughter’s cheer team.

“So nova is looking for sponsors,” she said at the time. “The donations would help with uniforms, practice and competitions! Anything helps thank you so much!”

“Can’t believe I’m gonna be a cheerleader mom ❤️🎉📣,” she added. “If you want to donate to the fundraiser send me a DM.”

Lowell faced some backlash online for fundraising through social media.

The discussion went down on Reddit, where some people wrote it was “inappropriate” for Lowell — who has more than 4 million followers — to solicit money from her fans.

Lowell didn’t publicly respond to the backlash, though she disabled the comments on her fundraising post.