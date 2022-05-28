PHOTO: Catelynn Baltierra Says Daughter Is ‘Growing Up’

“Teen Mom” star Catelynn Lowell Baltierra revealed she allowed Nova — the 7-year-old daughter she shares with her husband, Tyler Baltierra — to dye her hair purple. Lowell made the confession in a new blog post via Cate Magazine on May 27, where she talked about learning how to “express” oneself.

“So this week we let Nova get her hair done and boy does she look great. Not only that but she matches her mamma. Well, almost. Haha,” Lowell wrote.

Lowell was hesitant at first.

“When going to the salon, Nova expressed wanting to do something new and different,” the Michigan native wrote. “As a mom, part of me was like ‘no way, you’re still my baby’ and the other part was like ‘oh my gosh, she’s growing up and I have to understand that she’s going to start wanting to try new things.'”

Lowell and Baltierra have three daughters together: Nova, 3-year-old Vaeda and 8-month-old Rya Rose.

They placed their eldest daughter, 12-year-old Carolyn Davis, for adoption in 2009. They were the only couple on “Teen Mom” to relinquish the parental rights of their a child at birth.

Lowell Shared a Parenting ‘Hack’

Lowell sensed there might be some backlash for allowing her 7-year-old to dye her hair, but she came up with a plan.

“All in all, we decided to let Nova add purple into her hair. And, for anyone who doesn’t agree with this, we went about it in a way that’s the ultimate parent hack,” penned the semi-permanent makeup artist. “We only colored the bottom half so that way, as her hair grows out, the color is the first thing to be trimmed off. Haha.”

Lowell said it’s important for parents to allow their children to express themselves.

“Safe to say though, she loves it and we love how happy it makes her,” she said. “Because let’s be real, if we don’t allow our kids to feel comfortable expressing who they are to us then, they will only become more distant from us as they grow up.”

“I mean, I’m sure we all can relate to being told ‘no’ and doing it anyways,” the “Teen Mom” star continued. “As parents, Tyler and I want to be part of that growth and change within our children and who they become.”

Lowell Condemned the Mass Shooting in Texas

Some of the “Teen Mom” stars have spoken out against the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 26 — but Lowell has had the most fervor behind her posts. Two teachers and 19 students were killed after teenage gunman Salvador Ramos opened fire.

Lowell advocated for control.

“This isn’t okay…. If you feel this isn’t a gun issue PLEASE unfollow me,” she wrote. “I would love for you to look into the eyes of these parents and tell them that… you wouldn’t have the BALLS!!!!”

The MTV personality said she was having a hard time sleeping after the tragedy in Texas.

“My mind won’t stop racing… I shed tears for these parents and the BABIES lost… 6,7,8,9,10 years old…. BABIES!” she said. “Scared, screaming wanting their mommy… their daddy… the other BABIES having to live with this trauma for the rest of their lives.”