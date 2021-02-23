‘Teen Mom’ Fans Bash Catelynn & Tyler’s Pregnancy Announcement

Teen Mom fans were not exactly thrilled when Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra revealed they were expecting their fourth baby. While some people took issue with the nature of the pregnancy announcement, others were curious about the gender of the baby. The MTV stars have three girls, though they placed their oldest daughter Carly for adoption when she was born. Tyler has been vocal about wanting to have a boy and was visibly disappointed when he found out 2-year-old daughter Vaeda was a girl.

A thread on the Teen Mom subreddit page announced the pregnancy and garnered more than 1,000 comments.

“I already feel sorry for this future baby if it’s a girl. And if it’s a boy I feel sorry for the girls they do have as I’m sure he will become the golden child,” one person wrote.

Another Redditor took issue with the shirt they had 6-year-old daughter Nova wear for the announcement, saying, “My parents did not practice social distancing. Big sister 2021.”

“We all know how babies are made. You don’t need to tell us sex was involved lol. The only time you may want to talk about this is if you used science (like IVF) to help,” they wrote. “Using your KIDS to give said cringe sex joke. You’re just asking for Nova to be like.. what does my shirt say? Well, what does that mean?”

The comment section was also sprinkled with responses of fans who were excited for Cate and Tyler. “Not exactly a surprise, we knew they were going to have another one at some point,” one penned. “They take care of their kids and they’re pretty good parents. Congratulations to them!”

Cate Said ‘the Rainbow Was Worth the Storm’

With the help of Celebuzz, Catelynn announced her pregnancy via Instagram on February 23. Referring to the miscarriage she suffered on Thanksgiving, the MTV personality wrote “the rainbow was worth the storm.”

According to her post, Catelynn is about 13 weeks pregnant, which could mean she conceived shortly after miscarrying. “I was definitely surprised that we got pregnant so fast with this baby!” Catelynn confessed to Celebuzz. “But we are so excited.”

Catelynn and Tyler aren’t the only ones surprised by the pregnancy. Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry seemed to hint she didn’t realize the announcement was real at first.

“Oh my gosh. I saw this on Catelynn’s and didn’t realize it was an announcement!” she wrote on Tyler’s page. “Congratulations to both of you & your little fam 💗 so exciting.”

Co-star Cory Wharton also sent his well wishes. “Yesss congratulations,” he said.

Tyler & Catelynn Are Working on Teaching Nova Responsibility

As the oldest child in their home, Tyler and Catelynn are trying to get Nova to do more chores around the house. In last week’s episode of Teen Mom OG, they feared that she might grow up to be “entitled” if they didn’t assign her chores.

The Michigan parents started to work on Nova’s responsibility because they knew they were trying to grow their family. “Tyler and I know that we want a third kid and when it happens it will get even more hectic around here so we want to start teaching Nova some responsibility and independence now,” Catelynn said in a voice-over.

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Teen Mom OG when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

