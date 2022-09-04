PHOTO: Rare Group Pic of Catelynn Baltierra’s Girls

“Teen Mom” star Catelynn Lowell Baltierra posted a photo that showed all her daughters together to celebrate Rya’s first birthday. Their youngest child turned 1 on August 28.

The first picture posted to Lowell’s page — taken by Brittni Marie Photography — showed Lowell’s three daughters: 9-year-old Nova, 3-year-old Vaeda and 1-year-old Rya sitting on a blanket in the grass.

Nova wrapped her arms around her youngest sister and Vaeda held a flower. The two eldest girls wore similar powder blue dresses and white sandals. Rya went barefoot and wore a pastel yellow dress.

The rest of the photos in Lowell’s photo dump featured Rya alone. She sat on a tiny wooden chair and a blanket made with soft colors. The last several pictures were from Rya’s cake smash. Aside from taking a few bites out of the cake, Rya also dug her heel into the birthday dessert.

Lowell thanked her photographer for capturing the images of her family. “Thank you so much @brittnimariephotography for capturing our girls and Ryas one year!!” she wrote on Instagram.

Some “Teen Mom” stars commented on Lowell’s post, with Kailyn Lowry writing “precious” and Kayla Sesler saying, “Beautiful.”

Lowell’s husband, Tyler Baltierra didn’t immediately share pictures from Rya’s professional birthday shoot on his personal page.

Carly Wasn’t Included in the Picture

In addition to their three daughters, Baltierra and Lowell also welcomed another daughter together, 13-year-old Carly.

They agreed to place Carly for adoption before she was born, with Brandon and Teresa Davis taking over the parental rights of Carly after Lowell was released from the hospital.

Though Carly was shown in earlier seasons of “Teen Mom,” the Davis’ decided they didn’t want their daughter featured on national TV and do not allow her image to be shown on MTV any longer.

They still continue visits with the Baltierras — since they agreed to a semi-open adoption — but the MTV stars said visits with their biological daughter have become more infrequent as Carly enters her teen years.

Lowell Is Emotional About Rya Being Her Last Baby

In May, Baltierra underwent a vasectomy after the couple decided they didn’t want to have any more children. With Rya as their last baby, Lowell has been soaking in all her milestones.

Rya learning to crawl and say “hi” were bittersweet moments.

“Our happy girl ❤️ crawling a million miles and hour 😂, saying hi, and has a bunch of teeth 😩,” Lowell wrote. “Few more weeks and she will be one!!! She’s SUCH a happy & good baby! Can’t believe it’s our last 🥲🥲🥲.”

Baltierra and Lowell decided they were done brining more children into the world when Lowell was pregnant with Rya.

The MTV stars had longed to have a boy.

“While we wanted a boy since this is our last, as long as she’s healthy … that’s really all that matters,” Lowell told Celebuzz in February 2021. “This is our last and final but we know one day we will have a grandson and adore him!”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” when it airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.