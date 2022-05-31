PHOTO: Fans Ream Catelynn Baltierra Over ‘Tone Deaf’ Post

“Teen Mom” star Catelynn Baltierra faced backlash from fans after she shared a “tone-deaf” post via Instagram about the Uvalde, Texas. massacre, where 19 students and two teachers were killed at Robb Elementary School on May 24.

Baltierra said she “cannot stop crying” over the fatal shooting. She shared a photoshopped picture of herself smiling in front of the Robb Elementary School welcome sign, which a number of fans on Reddit and Instagram found unnerving.

“As a mother/parent what would you suggest we do? I wrote about my thoughts, but I need to hear yours because I’m sick of all the politicians acting like they are doing something! #prayfortexas 💔,” she wrote.

Baltierra linked to a passage she originally penned on May 25. “I couldn’t sleep.. my mind won’t stop racing… I shed tears for these parents and the BABIES lost… 6,7,8,9,10 years old…. BABIES!” she wrote. “Scared, screaming wanting their mommy… their daddy… the other BABIES having to live with this trauma for the rest of their lives…”

“this isn’t okay…. If you feel this isn’t a gun issue PLEASE unfollow me. I would love for you to look into the eyes of these parents and tell them that,” she continued. “you wouldn’t have the BALLS!!!!”

Mackenzie McKee Called Out Baltierra’s Post

Fans weren’t the only ones who were upset by Baltierra’s post. Mackenzie McKee, who was fired from “Teen Mom,” also took issue with Baliterra’s messaging on Instagram.

“I love you. But please tap into your heart and understand that this is not ok,” she said.

“talk about tone def…DO BETTER,” read a top comment under the post.

“You seriously thought putting a picture of you smiling in front of the school was a good idea. Imagine how this would make the parents of the victims feel. Do better,” another popular said.

“A different picture would’ve been better. Def not click baiting for you to get paid… this is a serious matter! quit making us clickbait all the time,” a fourth person wrote.

Baltierra Said She Wasn’t Doing Clickbait Anymore

Baltierra, 30, earned the nickname “Clickbait Cate” after she for sharing misleading stories via Instagram for years.

When she came out with her latest business venture — Cate Magazine — the Michigan native promised she wasn’t involved in the “clickbait” game anymore.

“This is not like clickbait. If anything, we will be squashing the clickbait stuff that comes out about us,” she told fans via Instagram on May 4. “It is not clickbait at all. We are away from clickbait.”

The “Teen Mom” star apologized for the “clickbait” articles she had done in the past.

“I want to apologize to all of you guys for when I did do the clickbait stuff,” she said. “I really did realize, like you know, that this is that I don’t think this is good for me, for my fans.”

Baltierra said she decided to move away from “clickbait” stories when the company that posted to her page started sharing articles about erroneous pregnancies.

“When they started posting things about fake pregnancies I was like, no. This cannot happen,” she said. “Coming from a woman that had two miscarriages myself I was like, ya know, this is not for me.”