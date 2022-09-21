Teen Mom: Catelynn Baltierra Taken To Hospital After Surgery

In the Tuesday, September 20 episode of “Teen Mom: Next Chapter,” Catelynn Baltierra was rushed to the hospital after something went wrong with her cyst removal surgery.

The incident occurred because of a malfunction with Catelynn’s catheter.

Here’s what you need to know:

Catelynn Rushed to Hospital After Surgery

Earlier in the episode, Catelynn learned she would have to get surgery to remove a vaginal cyst. In a conversation with her husband Tyler, Catelynn revealed she was “nervous” about the upcoming surgery and the lengthy recovery time.

She explained that she would have to use a catheter bag for ten days after the surgery.

“Part of me wants to just back out,” she said.

Catelynn told Tyler she was concerned she was putting too much on him since he would have to look after the kids during the surgery and her recovery.

Tyler tried to assuage Catelynn’s concerns by telling her this isn’t the first time she’s been “helpless,” bringing up past times when he had to step in and take care of the kids.

Catelynn then revealed she didn’t want to put Tyler in that position again.

“I’ve had to have you take on the brunt of a lot of s***,” she told her husband.

Tyler once again tried to put Catelynn’s mind at ease and convince her to go through with the surgery.

“But it’s not like you’re – no one chooses to be helpless. It’s like you’re in a situation that you can’t control,” he told his wife. “You’re getting your vagina cut open. So now you need help. You know what I’m saying? I’ll tell you what, I wouldn’t feel bad if I had to get d*** cut open. I’m like, ‘Girl, I’m sorry, I had to get my d*** cut open. I’m serious, have fun with the kids all day.’ Give yourself a little bit of slack, girl.”

Catelynn went through the surgery, but unfortunately, that’s not where the story ends. Shortly after returning home, something went wrong with Catelynn’s catheter.

The “Teen Mom” star was rushed back to the ER to fix the issue.

“I’ve literally been peeing my pants for seven days,” Catelynn said in a clip, The Sun reported.

‘Teen Mom’ Fans Praise Tyler on Twitter

After the episode, “Teen Mom” fans took to Twitter to praise Tyler for how he handled the situation.

tyler seems like such a good man, husband, and father. his mom did a good job raising him. #TeenMomNextChapter — REESE™ (@_kissmyreese) September 21, 2022

“[Tyler] seems like such a good man, husband, and father. his mom did a good job raising him. #TeenMomNextChapter,” one Twitter user wrote.

Naw Tyler has been an inspiration. Being with someone since childhood and still loving them unconditionally is no easy task. He’s a class act for sure 🤎 need more men like him. #TeenMomNextChapter — Iphannie B Gentle (@IphannieBGentle) September 21, 2022

“Naw Tyler has been an inspiration,” another user tweeted. “Being with someone since childhood and still loving them unconditionally is no easy task. He’s a class act for sure need more men like him. #TeenMomNextChapter.”

I like that Tyler is helping Catelynn to realize that it's okay to need help. #TeenMom #TeenMomNextChapter — Teddisha Ashley ❤ (@TeddishaAshley) September 21, 2022

“I like that Tyler is helping Catelynn to realize that it’s okay to need help,” a third user added.

Tyler is a solid husband. He holds Cate accountable but also shows her undying support at all times ❤️#TeenMomNextChapter — Drea (@drea1464) September 21, 2022

“Tyler is a solid husband. He holds Cate accountable but also shows her undying support at all times #TeenMomNextChapter,” a fourth user tweeted.

You can catch up on old episodes of “Teen Mom OG” and “Teen Mom 2” on Philo. Click HERE to sign up for a subscription

READ NEXT: Teen Mom: Cory Wharton Jokes About Punching a Reality Star in the Face