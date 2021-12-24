Catelynn Baltierra Reveals Daughter’s Treatment Plan

“Teen Mom OG” star Catelynn Lowell Baltierra updated fans about her 3-month-old baby’s treatment plan on December 22, 2021, days after revealing Rya was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Though the condition is common and can cause “mild, cold-like symptoms,” per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it can be a “serious” health condition for infants and seniors.

“Rya’s condition has been absolutely devastating and [heartbreaking],” Lowell, 29, wrote on Instagram. “We are continuing to hope she heals completely. Thank you for your prayers. Please keep them coming. We appreciate your support during this tough time. 💔🙏..”



The Michigan native included a link to her second interview with Celebuzz, where she disclosed her daughter’s current health status.

“Rya is doing much better we are now only doing breathing treatments at night time,” the mother-of-four told Celebuzz. “I’m doing well and my panic has gone away finally but I’m still doing therapy! And Rya has RSV but is getting better every day!”

Lowell and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, have four daughters together. They placed their eldest daughter — 12-year-old Carly — for adoption when they were 16 years old. They occasionally see her, but MTV cameras are not allowed to film their reunions.

Lowell and Baltierra went on to have three more daughters together: 6-year-old Novalee, 2-year-old Vaeda and Rya. The couple wasn’t shy about their dream of having a baby boy, but vowed to stop having children after Rya’s birth.

Rya’s Health Condition Impacted Lowell’s Mental Health

Since appearing on “Teen Mom OG,” Lowell has been open about her struggles with mental health. She has done several stints in rehab to work on the trauma she endured during her childhood and tells her fans when she’s having a flare-up.

Rya’s RSV diagnosis in December 2021 triggered Lowell’s panic disorder.

“This has been an extremely hard week for me and I always want to be open with my fans about what’s going on in our lives, our children’s lives, and with my mental health as this is a topic I’ve always been open about,” the “Teen Mom OG” star told Celebuzz. “I’ve really been struggling with my panic disorder this week and it’s not easy.”

She added: “…Things have just seemed overwhelming anxiety-wise.”

Baltierra Has Been Gushing Over His Daughter

Lowell’s husband loves being a girl dad. Baltierra’s most recent Instagram post was shared to celebrate Rya turning 3 months old.

“I can’t believe little Rya is 3 months old already! I honestly didn’t think it was possible but she just keeps getting cuter! 🌹❤️😍,” he wrote.

“There is no better feeling in the world than hearing your baby’s little breathing sync with yours as both of your heartbeats do the same through the warmth of your skin as it touches theirs,” he wrote on September 1, 2021. “I’m head over heels in love!”

Lowell was pregnant during the most recent season of “Teen Mom OG.” The series concluded with Rya’s birth. Lowell had been hoping Nova could join them in the delivery room, but she wasn’t allowed at the hospital because of COVID-19 restrictions.

