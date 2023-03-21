Catelynn Baltierra Says ‘#Toxicistoxic’

“Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” star Catelynn Baltierra has welcomed fans into her mental health journey throughout her run as an MTV reality star. In a late-night Monday, March 20 Instagram post, Baltierra shared a cryptic message with fans about cutting toxic people out of your life, including friends, family, or anybody else that may not be good for you.

“Let’s get out of this habit of telling people, ‘Well, that’s still your mom. That’s still your dad. That’s still your brother. That’s still your sister.’ Toxic is toxic. Whether it’s family or not,” the message began. Baltierra simply added “#toxicistoxic” to her post’s caption, letting the message speak for itself.

Catelynn Baltierra’s Message Resonated With Many Followers

Baltierra’s quote continued, saying, “You are allowed to walk away from people who constantly hurt you. You are allowed to walk away from people who’ve abused you. You are allowed to walk away from people who don’t love you You are allowed to create boundaries. You are allowed to choose your breaking point. Stop encouraging people to deal with toxicity and drama.”

Many of Baltierra’s followers agreed with the message that this statement conveyed, and took to the MTV star’s comment section to share their thoughts and feelings on it.

“👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 I needed to hear this right now,” one fan wrote.

“It’s been 5 and a half years since I stopped talking to my mom and siblings. Best and worst decision, but the peace of mind and no more drama was well worth it,” another fan added, having mixed feelings about their experience.

“Cut off both my sisters for this reason. It hurts though. Grieving the loss of someone still alive hurts, especially when they don’t care. I feel like I lose them over and over but need to protect me and my family from them and how they hurt me,” a third fan wrote.

Fans Speculated Whether Catelynn Baltierra’s Message Was Directed at a Particular Family Member

In addition to sharing their own experiences, many fans began to speculate if Baltierra’s post was meant to be directed towards any of her specific family members that they have come to know during her tenure on the “Teen Mom” franchise. Most of these discussions happened in a Reddit thread after one user shared Baltierra’s post to the discussion board.

One user felt that Baltierra’s toxic family issues began when she joined the MTV family during her episode of “16 and Pregnant”, writing, “Looking back, April [Catelynn’s mother], Butch [Catelynn’s then-stepfather/now-father-in-law], and even Tyler [Catelynn’s now-husband] made the entire Carly thing all about them. The 3 people she needed the most support from left her kind feeling like a piece of s***. It was all about them. How it affected them. How she was absent from them. They never looked at it as Catelynn being the mother of this child.”

While on “16 and Pregnant” in 2009, Baltierra made the choice to give up her first baby for adoption, who was later named Carly by the adoptive parents. She and her now-husband Tyler have opened up in recent years, especially with their other daughters Novalee, Vaeda, and Rya, about how they weren’t yet ready to raise a child and how this was the right decision for them at that time, however the choice has led to lasting drama for Baltierra in the years since.

Other fans were quick to think Baltierra’s post may be directed at her mother, April Brockmiller. “This post is prob her directing it more towards her siblings but oh how I wish it was about April too,” one user commented.

“So hoping this means she is cutting April the f*** out of her life,” another user added.

Baltierra and Brockmiller have had a very complicated relationship, with Brockmiller’s alcohol use issues often taking center stage. At one time, Brockmiller was married to Tyler Baltierra’s father, Butch, making Catelynn and Tyler step-siblings. Baltierra also has a strained relationship with her sister, Sarah, who tried to publicly call Baltierra out earlier this year, saying she used Brockmiller for free babysitting and never talked to her otherwise.

READ NEXT: Catelynn & Tyler Baltierra Welcome New Family Member