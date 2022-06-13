Catelynn Baltierra’s Personal Suicide Prevention Message

“Teen Mom OG” star Catelynn Lowell Baltierra talked about suicide prevention in an Instagram post on June 13. The mother-of-three disclosed her own struggles with self-harm, saying she battled depression since she was 17 years old.

Lowell and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, placed their daughter, 13-year-old Carly, for adoption when she was born. They were the only couple on “16 and Pregnant” to show the adoption process, meeting with a counselor throughout their pregnancy. The Baltierras have maintained that relinquishing their parental rights was the best option for Carly, according to an interview with E! News in June 2021.

Lowell, 30, reminded fans who struggle with mental health issues that things can get better.

“At 17, I was a depressed teenager who self-harmed and wondered about just how painful it could possibly be to end my life,” she wrote. “Right now, I’m laying on the couch, and I can hear my husband reading our four-year-old a bedtime story using silly voices.”

“Life gets better,” Lowell added. “Make sure you’re there to see it.”

“Never give up ❤️ you won’t know what the future holds UNLESS you are HERE to witness it!!!” she wrote in the caption. “If you or anyone you know is suffering the suicide prevention hotline is 800-273-8255 ❤️ you can call or even chat with someone!! #itgetsbetter #thiswontlastforever.”

After Carly, Lowell and Baltierra had three more daughters together: 9-year-old Nova, 4-year-old Vaeda and 8-month-old Rya Rose.

The family is slated to appear on the new “Teen Mom” spinoff, dubbed “The Next Chapter.”

Baltierra Made Lowell’s First Psychiatry Appointment

It took Lowell nearly five years before she got help for her depression. Baltierra knew the signs and made her first appointment, Lowell told In Touch Weekly in 2014.

“My depression and anxiety were so severe,” the Michigan native told In Touch Weekly. “I didn’t want to live another day.”

“I started having severe panic and anxiety attacks in the middle of the night, which led me into a deep depression,” Lowell continued to In Touch Weekly. “I couldn’t stop crying. I felt I’d be better off dead. I needed help.”

The Baltierras Went Camping

On the same day Lowell posted her suicide prevention message, Baltierra shared a collage of images, which showed him and his daughters during a camping trip.

“I spent a lot of time just sitting back, watching & reflecting on how incredibly blessed I am!” Baltierra said. “I literally dreamt of this life when I was a little boy.”

“To have a devoted beautiful wife, happy thriving children & memories that we’ll all cherish as a family together forever!” he continued. “I’m so grateful for everything this life has given me! I don’t know what I did to deserve this but I tell ya what, I don’t plan on wasting it!”

The first video was of Vaeda bopping her head to Baltierra’s music. She then got up and gave her father a hug before she walked away. Baltierra shared pictures of him roasting marshmallows and skipping rocks at the lake with Vaeda and Nova.

“I LOVE MY LITTLE FAMILY SO MUCH! 🥺❤️😩🙏🏻,” he wrote at the bottom of his post.