Fans Blast Catelynn Baltierra’s ‘Trashy’ Picture With Daughter

“Teen Mom OG” star Catelynn Lowell Baltierra was called “trashy” by some fans after she posted a series of pictures and her husband to TikTok. She included the song, “Glad You Came,” by The Wanted.

“I’m glad you came,” Lowell captioned the TikTok, according to a screenshot shared on Reddit. She later changed it to, “🤣😂🤣🙊 #ihadto.”

A majority of fans on Reddit were grossed out by the caption, assuming Lowell was talking about her husband orgasming. “Just when I think Cate can’t get any more trashy🤦,” the original poster said.

“That is creepy as f***… especially on a picture of your child…,” one person wrote.

Not a normal thing to say about your ex-step brother,” another said, referring to when Lowell’s mother, April Brockmiller was married to Baltierra’s dad, Butch. They met through their children and divorced in 2013 after four years of marriage, In Touch Weekly noted.

Some people found it strange when couples gloated about their sex lives.

“It’s so weird when married people brag about having sex,” they said.

Lowell and Baltierra have three daughters: 7-year-old Nova, 3-year-old Vaeda, and 6-month-old Rya Rose.

They placed their eldest, 12-year-old Carly, for adoption, as shown on their 2009 episode of “16 and Pregnant.”

The duo has been together since 2005; meeting when they were in seventh grade. Their parents — April and Butch — got together shortly after that, making them step-siblings for a few years.

Lowell Celebrated Her 30th Birthday

Lowell, like the rest of the “Teen Mom OG” cast, has entered her thirties. The Michigan native celebrated her 30th birthday with her husband and their friends.

“Cheers 🥂 to being 30 😍,” she wrote on Instagram. “30 never felt so good 😍❤️😩♓️🔥.”

Baltierra penned a special message to his wife — who he married in 2017 — on his own Instagram page.

“HAPPY 30th BIRTHDAY to the most amazing woman, mother & wife,” he wrote. “I love you more than I could ever express with words…but I love trying anyway.”

Baltierra also included a poem for his wife. Some of the lines said things like “I want to get lost in your arms & live in the stars” and “You’re the lightning over the darkest seas.”

Lowell Slammed Mom-Shamers

Lowell didn’t immediately respond to fans who mocked her post about Baltierra and her three daughters but she has hit back at trolls before.

In February 2019, Lowell issued a statement when naysayers insinuated she cheated on her husband — and that Vaeda wasn’t biologically his.

“Sorry babe I cheated and Vaedas not urs #peoplearecrazy #comeon,” Lowell wrote at the time, per Us Weekly.

“Wow. I’m actually just appalled at the ridiculously asinine comments about my newborn,” Baltierra said in his own statement, per Us Weekly. “We live in a world that is so divided, judgmental, self-righteous and opinionated … and unfortunately it’s very evident with these comments.”

“Your deity knows all of your thoughts … but evil can only hear what comes out of your with love and speak with peace or karma is not going to be your ally, I can guarantee that!”