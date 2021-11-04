‘Teen Mom OG’ Stars Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra Explain Carly’s Adoption to Nova

“Teen Mom OG” stars Catelynn Baltierra and Tyler Baltierra recently celebrated their daughter Carly’s 12th birthday. Catelynn gave birth to Carly in 2009 on the MTV reality show “16 and Pregnant.” On the show, viewers watched Catelynn and Tyler struggle with the decision to give Carly up for adoption. In the 12 years since the show aired, Catelynn and Tyler have welcomed three daughters into their family.

Catelynn and Tyler Talk about Carly’s Adoption with Their Daughter Nova

In November 2021, In Touch Weekly shared an exclusive sneak peek of a new “Teen Mom OG” episode set to air on November 12. In the clip, Catelynn and Tyler are celebrating Carly’s 12th birthday with their daughters.

“Her parents don’t have to give us visits, but we always do something for her birthday,” Catelynn says in the clip. The “Teen Mom OG” stars took the opportunity to talk to their daughter Nova, who was born in 2015, about Carly’s adoption.

“Now that Nova’s older, I’m curious how much she comprehends about the adoption,” Catelynn said. She asks Nova if she “knows what today is?” Nova replies, “Carly’s birthday.”

In the clip, Catelynn and Tyler tell Nova the story of Carly’s adoption.

“Twelve years ago, mommy and daddy were at the hospital and had Carly,” Catelynn says. The couple explains how they connected with the couple that adopted Carly (Brandon and Theresa Davis). They explain to Nova that Brandon and Theresa wanted a baby and couldn’t have one biologically.

“Yeah, so we gave them the baby, so now they’re happy,” Nova says in the clip. “That pretty much sums it up,” Catelynn replies.

Catelynn Shares Adorable Photo of Daughter Rya Rose

Catelynn gave birth to her fourth daughter Rya Rose in 2021. On September 21, Catelynn shared an adorable photo of Tyler holding baby Rya on Instagram. She captioned the photo, “oh Rya Rose Baltierra [rose emoji] we adore you soooo much you are another rainbow [rainbow emoji] and bless us everyday [camera with flash emoji]. Catelynn’s followers were quick to share their support in the comments. One Instagram user wrote, “Beautiful family [four red heart emojis] congratulations [praying hands emoji]. Another user wrote, “She’s beautiful!!!!”

Fans of the reality TV star were delighted to see Catelynn give birth to a healthy baby girl after news broke she had a miscarriage in 2020. In December 2020, Catelynn took to Twitter to share the news. The “Teen Mom” star wrote, “I WAS Pregnant and excited to share it all with you and I am heartbroken to reveal that I lost the baby. My statement is in the story and I am sharing this to let you know you are not alone. We are all in this together and everyone experiences pain, loss, and the recovery from it.”

In December 2020, she opened up about her experience in an exclusive interview with Champion Daily.

“On Thanksgiving 2020, I started bleeding. No matter what, I believe that when a woman sees a positive test you automatically start getting excited…all of that came crashing down,” she told the outlet. “We lost the baby…I was overwhelmed by sadness and felt my emotions,” she said.

Catelynn told Champion Daily that the experience was unfortunate and disappointing. “It was super early but like I said before it still hurts and all the excitement goes out the window,” she said in the interview.