Catelynn Baltierra Pens Heartwarming Message Amid Family Drama

“Teen Mom” star Catelynn Lowell Baltierra had a special message to share for her husband, Tyler Baltierra, when he turned 31 on January 12.

“Screaming happy birthday 🎈🎉 to the most amazing man in my life ❤️ you are so big-hearted, caring, kind, loving and soooo special to me and the girls!!!” she wrote. “We adore you beyond words!!! 31 sure looks good on you my love!!!!

“Thanks babe, I love you so much!” Baltierra added in the comments section.

Baltierra received well wishes from other “Teen Mom” stars, including Cheyenne Floyd and Gary Shirley.

Lowell posted a series of photos of her husband too. The main picture was an image that Baltierra took of himself in the mirror.

The second picture showed Baltierra and Lowell together when they attended Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis’ California wedding in September.

The last image was from a professional family photoshoot and shows Baltierra holding his youngest daughter, Rya Rose.

Lowell and Baltierra are one of the only couples in the “Teen Mom” universe who have been together since they were teenagers. In their episode of “16 and Pregnant” in 2009, MTV cameras followed them as they relinquished parental rights to their baby, a daughter named Carly, now 13.

They went on to welcome three more girls together: 8-year-old Nova, 3-year-old Vaeda, and 1-year-old Rya Rose.

Lowell Is Working on Her Relationship With Her Mom

As shown in season 2, episode 2 of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion,” Lowell is trying to repair the relationship she has with her own mother, April Brockmiller.

Lowell and Brockmiller agreed to participate in a mud pit exercise. Lowell had a rope tied around her waist while standing knee-deep in a mud pit. Brockmiller was on the other end of the rope and aggressively pulled Lowell toward her when Lowell talked about their relationship.

“I’m sick of being the perfect child. I’m sick of always being the one that has to have it together. And I’m sick of it,” Lowell said.

“I’m the one that has no problems,” she continued. “I’m the one that has, like, a perfect relationship.”

“She’s the good one,” Brockmiller said. “I need you though.”

Life coach Cheyenne Bryant, who was leading the exercise, interrupted Brockmiller, who was forcefully pulling Lowell toward her. She reminded Brockmiller to go at Lowell’s pace.

The drill ended with Brockmiller and Lowell hugging each other. Lowell told MTV cameras in a confessional that she felt “lighter” after the exercise.

Lowell Talked About Cutting Off ‘Toxic’ Family Members

In a December Instagram post, Lowell shared a TikTok that talked about moving on from “toxic” people.

“Everyone talks about how you should cut off a toxic parent or family member,” the post says. “But no one talks about how triggering it is seeing your friends with their healthy families during the holidays and the pain it causes.”

Lowell didn’t specify who she was referring to.

A subsequent post talked about childhood trauma.

“Thinking my childhood didn’t effect me but I can’t relax without feeling guilty and feeling like I have to be productive. I have abandonment and trust issues, I crave words of affirmation and approval,” the post says. “I am a people pleaser because I don’t want to upset anyone. I’m overly independent and won’t ask for help even when I’m struggling.”

“Damn… we are NOT alone,” she added as the caption.