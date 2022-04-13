Catelynn Baltierra Gushes Over Tyler Amid Infidelity Rumors

“Teen Mom OG” star Catelynn Lowell Baltierra wanted to show her husband some appreciation on social media, but not everyone was smitten by the post. Some fans online ridiculed Lowell for posting a shirtless video of her husband, Tyler Baltierra, with their youngest daughter, 7-month-old Rya Rose.

The black-and-white video shows Baltierra feeding Rya and making silly faces at the baby.

“Babe, you are the best husband and daddy to our girls ❤️ watching you be a father has been one of the BEST things I have ever witnessed… thank you for loving us and choosing me everyday!” Lowell captioned the video on April 13. “I wouldn’t want to live this crazy life with anyone else!!! #myman #dilfsofinstagram #soulmate @tylerbaltierramtv.”

Baltierra reciprocated his wife’s appreciation in the comment section under her post. “No, thank YOU! Are you kidding babe!? I wouldn’t even have the blessing of being a father if you didn’t bring our babies into this world with such courage & strength! I love you & our little family so much! ❤️😍,” he wrote back.

Fans Resurfaced an Old Clip of Tyler & His Father, Butch

Some fans noticed that Baltierra might not have been faithful to his wife, whom he’s dated since middle school, during a conversation with his father on an earlier season of “Teen Mom OG.”

The Sun unearthed the clip in question, where Baltierra tells his father he’s been with two women and wishes he could have been with more.

The “Teen Mom OG” star struggled to make his point, saying he wanted his wife when he was 21, 20 and 19. “I don’t know,” he said, before the clip ended.

Lowell was 15 when she became pregnant, as documented on season one of MTV’s “16 & Pregnant.” She gave birth to her eldest daughter, Carly, whom they placed for adoption.

Rumors about whether Baltierra had in fact cheated on his wife started to swirl.

“Did Tyler really cheat on Cate?” an original poster asked on Reddit. They noted that first Baltierra said Lowell was the only women he had been with, but then when Lowell was pregnant with Vaeda — their third daughter — he told Butch it was two women.

“This sounds like he cheated at some point given how this information changed, and the length of time they’ve been together,” the Reddit user suspected. “Probably when she was at her lowest and in and out of the household in treatment facilities.”

The conjecture garnered dozens of upvotes and comments as fans offered their opinions.

After Carly, Baltierra and Lowell went on to welcome three more daughters: Nova, Vaeda and Rya.

The Couple Took a ‘Trial Separation’

Before Vaeda was born in February 2019, Lowell and Baltierra decided to live apart for 30 days. At the time, they were battling divorce rumors, but Lowell maintains the distance helped them grow closer.

“But, to keep the air clear, we were not working towards a divorce. If anything we were working towards bettering our relationship,” Lowell wrote in her blog, Cate Magazine.

“These moments of space have been so healthy for our relationship,” she continued. “They’re nothing dramatic. We don’t stop talk to each other or see other people. We just take physical space that allows us to be with ourselves and our own minds more than we typically get to.”

The mother-of-four emphasized she and Baltierra are happy.

“Together we live in our octagon home where we make new memories every day. And if there’s one thing we can count on it’s the strength of our love,” Lowell wrote. “No matter the rumors or frustration that gets exploited, we have always been each other’s rock and best friend.”