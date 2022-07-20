Catelynn Baltierra Posts ‘Surprise’ From Husband Tyler

“Teen Mom” star Catelynn Baltierra took to Instagram recently to share a sweet moment that was orchestrated by her husband, Tyler Baltierra. The couple recently celebrated their 16th anniversary, and over the years they have welcomed four girls. The special experience that Tyler arranged seemed to be a nod to the years they have spent together and the love they continue to have for one another. By the looks of things, Catelynn absolutely loved the surprise her husband sprang on her.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tyler Took Catelynn Out on a Special Excursion

Catelynn’s July 18 Instagram post revealed the details. “My baby surprised me with a boat ride in Detroit,” she wrote, adding a heart emoji. “The scenery was beautiful. I love youuuu @tylerbaltierramtv.” It appeared the couple embraced the opportunity to spend a romantic evening together without their girls, and it looks as if they made the most of it.

The first photo in Catelynn’s Instagram post showed the “Teen Mom” couple standing next to one another with the city and water behind them. They both had big, genuine smiles on their faces and she wore a beautiful royal blue top or dress with a plunging neckline while he wore a simple polo shirt.

The other four photos Catelynn uploaded in this Instagram post showed various glimpses of the view they had from the boat. It appeared their excursion happened in the early evening, as the sun faded. The sky was filled with dark clouds, and hues of pink, purple, and blue peeked through. Several buildings along the shoreline had lights on, and it was getting just dark enough to make the lights pop.

Fans Loved Tyler’s Surprise for Catelynn

Thousands of “Teen Mom” fans “liked” Catelynn’s post, and dozens also commented.

“Great husband, n that view and you are very beautiful,” one fan shared.

“Couple goals,” someone else noted, while adding a string of positive emoji.

“Beautiful couple! Such an icon for the current generation to look up too!” declared another “Teen Mom” fan.

“You are so incredibly lucky he seems to be the perfect man I’m sure you have your times but isn’t it the best when they care so much for us no matter what,” someone else detailed.

“Keep that candle burning. You guys are made for each other,” a fourth fan noted.

Indeed, “Teen Mom” fans know that Tyler and Catelynn have had their fair share of difficult times over the years. They tend to be very open about their struggles, and they have both shared quite a bit about their respective mental health issues. Of course, as “Teen Mom” viewers recall, their reality television notoriety started with the difficulty of placing their first daughter, Carly, for adoption.

Despite their struggles, Catelynn and Tyler have remained together all these years, overcoming every obstacle thrown their way. Since Carly’s adoptive placement, the “Teen Mom” couple has welcomed daughters Nova, Vaeda, and Rya Rose, and this certainly keeps them busy. Thoughtful outings like the boat trip that Tyler arranged likely go a long way toward keeping the spark alive and the connection building for the popular reality television couple.