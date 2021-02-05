Catelynn Baltierra Accused of ‘Using’ Daughter Carly Davis

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Baltierra, née Lowell, was accused by Redditors of “using” her oldest daughter Carly Davis. Catelynn and husband Tyler placed Carly for adoption when they were teenagers in 2009 because they were afraid they wouldn’t be able to support her.

Catelynn, 28, and Tyler, 29, have continued to be involved in Carly’s life from afar, and they’ve also been open when it comes to talking about her in interviews and on Teen Mom OG. Between sharing new stories about Carly and her miscarriages, some viewers have accused Catelynn of sharing “clickbait” stories on social media. This allegation was summoned again when Catelynn unearthed a March 2020 interview with E! News about Carly but presented it as a new story through CeleBuzz.

“ClickbaitCate using Carly as clickbait again,” a Reddit user claimed. Associating “clickbait” with Catelynn’s name is commonplace on the Teen Mom subreddit, where users often admonish Catelynn for sharing celebrity stories about herself and her family.

“This should be some sort of illegal,” one Reddit user wrote. “Imagine being a teen/preteen and seeing or hearing about your birth parents you barely know posting bullshit articles about you.”

Carly’s parents Brandon and Teresa Davis do not want Carly appearing on Teen Mom OG and they also asked Catelynn and Tyler not to post new pictures of Carly on social media. “This is probably why Carly’s adopted parents feel a certain way and pulled back,” another Redditor theorized.

After having Carly, Catelynn and Tyler had two more daughters together: 6-year-old Novalee and 2-year-old Vaeda. They would like to welcome a boy to their brood and have considered adopting their fourth baby. Catelynn revealed in December that she suffered her second miscarriage on Thanksgiving Day.

Catelynn & Tyler Try to See Carly in the Summer

In her original interview with E! News, Catelynn talked about trying to see Carly in the warmer months. In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, Catelynn talked to Brandon and Teresa about arranging a date for a get-together.

MTV cameras aside, distance is also a factor when it comes to scheduling visits. While Catelynn and Tyler were born and raised in Michigan, Carly and her parents live in North Carolina.

“The summer is coming up and if we were to have a visit, it would be during the summer,” the mother-of-three said. “Viewers got to see that last summer because we were filming in the summer when we went to go see [Carly and her adoptive parents]. Obviously, she is a part of our story so when things come up on camera, we talk about her as much as we can.”

Catelynn Still Texts With Brandon & Teresa

In a January 2021 conversation with Too Fab, Catelynn revealed she has stayed in contact with Brandon and Teresa. They weren’t able to get together over the summer because of the pandemic, but Catelynn continues to reach out to them.

“We talk, Carly’s mom and I text a lot,” the MTV personality explained. “We haven’t … we saw them two summers ago because obviously with the pandemic and stuff, they’ve been staying at home too.”

“So, hopefully once COVID calms down or goes away, or people start getting vaccinated we can have a visit again,” the purple-haired star continued. “But we do stay in contact.”

