Catelynn & Tyler Baltierra Welcome New Family Member

“Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” stars Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra have welcomed a new addition to their family. Catelynn announced in a March 19 Instagram post that she and her family have adopted a new puppy, named Remi.

Catelynn Baltierra Adopted Remi on Her Birthday

Catelynn shared the story behind Remi’s adoption in her Instagram caption, writing, “Soooo this year on my birthday March 12th we did a thing 😬 😍 we rescued this boy for $20 from an animal control 😩 🥹 YESS only $20 dollars!! He’s been SUCH a perfect addition/fit for our family! He’s absolutely adorable, loving, and great with our kids! After our Doberman passed [Tyler] and I said we would adopt our next big dog! I’m so glad we get to bless this boy with a forever loving home!!! Everyone welcome Remi 🥰 ❤️ 🥰 ❤️”.

The Baltierra’s Doberman, Caesar, passed away in November 2019, with Tyler writing, “I was 18 when I got you & you’ll never know how much you helped me when I was going through so many hard times & then when our little family started expanding, you loved my babies like they were your own! I literally lost my best friend today. I’m going to miss you so much Caesar” in a November 22, 2019, Instagram post, with Catelynn sharing the same sentiment in her own post. The next day, Catelynn posted again, simply asking followers, “Looking for Doberman rescues to possibly adopt a new Doberman.. if you know any please DM me ❤️”.

Despite being on the lookout for a new puppy to call their own, the Baltierras did not rush into adopting a new dog, as the next few years saw the family go through the COVID-19 pandemic, welcome a new child (baby Rya, who was born in August 2021), and move into a new home.

Now that they are settled at home, the family was delighted to adopt Remi, who is seen in Catelynn’s post in the snow, laying down in the family’s living room, and sitting still and seemingly calmly while being given a bath.

Catelynn & Tyler Baltierra Appeared on ‘Couple’s Therapy’ in 2013

Friends, fans, and followers all took to Catelynn’s comment section to wish them well, including Dr. Jenn Mann, from VH1’s “Couples Therapy” and “Family Therapy”. She wrote, “Thank you for adopting/rescuing!! He is such a beautiful boy! So lucky to be part of your loving family. 🐶 ❤️”.

Catelynn and Tyler were two of many “Teen Mom” stars to appear on Mann’s shows throughout the years, having moved to Los Angeles for a few weeks to film their therapy sessions. OK! Magazine reported at the time that the Baltierra couple was looking for help to work through trust and anger issues in their relationship. At that time, the couple only had one child, Carly, who they gave up for adoption, and they didn’t go on to get married until two years later in 2015.

Other “Teen Mom” stars that have sought out Dr. Mann’s help include Farrah Abraham, who appeared in season four of “Couples Therapy” with her mother Debra Danielsen, and Briana and Brittany DeJesus, who appeared on “Family Therapy”.

