Teen Mom Catelynn Batlierra Reveals Update on Daughter Carly

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell Baltierra gave fans a major update on her oldest daughter, Carly Davis, ahead of the Season 9 premiere on January 26. Catelynn and her husband Tyler Baltierra famously placed Carly up for adoption on 2009 on their episode of 16 and Pregnant.

They opted to have an open adoption and wanted to stay in contact with Carly as much as possible while she was growing up. Unfortunately for Catelynn and Tyler, Carly’s parents Brand and Teresa Davis don’t want their daughter’s personal life to be on reality TV or social media, which has made it harder for them over the years. Still, Brandon and Teresa have maintained a connection with Tyler and Catelynn, with the Teen Mom OG star telling Too Fab that she regularly talks to Carly’s adoptive mom.

“We talk, Carly’s mom and I text a lot,” she said. “We haven’t … we saw them two summers ago, because obviously with the pandemic and stuff, they’ve been staying at home too.”

“So, hopefully once COVID calms down or goes away, or people start getting vaccinated we can have a visit again,” she continued. “But we do stay in contact.”

Catelynn and Tyler aren’t the only ones who are in communication with Carly. Their middle daughter, 6-year-old Nova, also likes to talk to her sister when possible. “Nova and Carly FaceTimed not that long ago,” the Michigan native told Too Fab. “So we try to just stay as much communication as we can, and as long as the girls can communicate, that’s the most important to me.”

Catelynn and Tyler also have a 2-year-old daughter, Vaeda.

Catelynn & Tyler Might Adopt in the Future

After relinquishing their parental rights for Carly more than 10 years ago, Catelynn revealed she and Tyler have considered adoption so they can have a fourth baby. In December 2020, Catelynn revealed she suffered her second miscarriage. The duo has been open about their quest to have another child, with Tyler previously saying he would like to have a boy.

“We have discussed it,” the 28-year-old Michigan native told Us Weekly. “Yeah, if we weren’t able to have one more, sure, [we’d adopt]. Most definitely. But who knows at this time?”

“[We] do want to have one more child and that will be [our] last,” she added. “It’s just up to the universe right now. Whatever happens, will happen, I guess, in its own time. I don’t know when that will be.”

Why Catelynn Told Fans About Her Miscarriage

Catelynn was early in her pregnancy when she miscarried on Thanksgiving, but she wanted to tell her followers so other people who were also grieving a similar loss didn’t feel like they were alone.

“We are all in this together and everyone experiences pain, loss, and the recovery from it,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “[I’m] still in the thick of dealing with this loss as it was recent and all the emotional trauma that follows such a loss in an already horrifically hard year.”

Though she said the loss was traffic, Catelynn said it was bearable because of all the work she’s done on her mental health.

