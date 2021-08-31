Catelynn Lowell Baltierra Indicates Baby Girl’s Name

“Teen Mom OG” star Catelynn Lowell Baltierra seemingly confirmed the name of her baby girl. She and her husband Tyler Baltierra welcomed their baby girl on August 28, but the couple didn’t immediately reveal the child’s name.

The couple has been hinting at her name throughout the pregnancy, with Lowell first saying they were going to pick a “Z” name for the baby. They later changed it to “R,” and have been heavily signaling that the child’s name is Rose based on their use of emoji.

In a late-night post on August 30, Lowell penned a poem for her youngest child: “Roses are red, Violets are blue. She’s our 🌹 And we’re so happy for her to meet you!”

In a following update, Lowell showed the baby laying on her chest in a black-and-white photo. “Exhausted 🥱 but soaking up every second ❤️ she’s absolutely perfect 😍 #BabyR #MomOfGirls,” she wrote.

Baltierra has also been using the rose emoji in posts about the infant. “She’s here and she’s perfect,” he wrote.

Fans Were Not Impressed With Baby R’s Name

Throughout her pregnancy Lowell shared “Swipe Up” stories on her Instagram, leading some fans on Reddit to call her “Clickbait Cate.” She continued to share stories after Baby R was born, with some people saying they were rolling their eyes over the MTV star teasing “Teen Mom OG” viewers about the baby’s name.

“I can’t roll my eyes hard enough🙄,” wrote the original poster who shared a screenshot of Lowell’s update.

“They’re making such a spectacle out of this and nobody cares,” one fan said.

Some people weren’t convinced the baby’s name had anything to do with the Rose emoji Lowell and Baltierra had been sharing. “I think they are just trying to cause a stir, which is working, since ppl saw a rose emoji and ran with it!” they wrote. “The name is probably nothing to even do with rose. They had just used that emoji and saw ppl ran with it, so now they are just cashing in as long as possible.”

Lowell Suffered a Miscarriage Before Baby R

Lowell first suffered a miscarriage in 2017 and again on Thanksgiving Day in 2020. She was opened with her fans about the loss, saying it was important for her to share the miscarriage with her followers because she didn’t want other women who suffered the tragedy to feel like they were alone.

While it was still hard to deal with the second time around, Lowell said she was better equipped to handle the loss because of all the work she has done on her mental health.

“I think the only thing that’s different this time around is, obviously, my mental health is in a better state because it’s not, like, overcoming me,” she said on an April episode of “Teen Mom OG,” as noted by Us Weekly.

“It’s hard, period. Anybody who has been through it knows how difficult and heartbreaking it is,” she continued in an interview with MTV cameras. “It just sucks because we were really excited.”

