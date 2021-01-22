Teen Mom Catelynn Lowell on Being Pregnant Again

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Baltierra, née Lowell, has not given up hope on being pregnant again. The star revealed she suffered a miscarriage on Thanksgiving day, but she’s been able to cope with the tragedy by experiencing her feelings and then letting them go. The mother-of-three, who famously made an adoption plan for her oldest daughter Carly on her episode of 16 and Pregnant, has been open about her battle with anxiety and her desire to have a fourth child.

Even though things haven’t been easy for Catelynn, she hasn’t given up on her dream of becoming pregnant again. “Eventually there will be a little soul that is ready, and that will happen when it’s meant to happen,” Catelynn, 28, told In Touch Weekly.

She and husband Tyler Baltierra are raising their two youngest daughters, 6-year-old Novalee and their toddler Vaeda, who is almost 2. They relinquished their parental rights to Carly before she was born, but have tried to keep in contact with her as much as possible. Their relationship has been difficult since her adoptive parents, Teresa and Brandon Davis, don’t want their daughter to be on television or social media, something that’s a major part of Catelynn and Tyler’s lives.

Catelynn has been working on getting a hold of her mental health for years, and she explained that she could see the progress in the way that she handled her second miscarriage. “I really feel like a lot of the mental health stuff that I did in the past really stepped up to the plate and helped me a lot, because it didn’t overcome me,” she told In Touch Weekly. “I was able to have these emotions, feel these emotions and keep going on with my day-to-day life.”

Catelynn Is ‘Grateful’ For The Three Girls She Has

Nearly a month after she suffered her second miscarriage, the MTV personality expressed her hope to have a fourth baby. Even if it doesn’t happen for her family, she’s “grateful” for the babies she does have.

“I just want one more baby… is that too much to wish for/want?” she wrote on Facebook in December 2020. “I pray that the Lord will bless us with one more… if not I am absolutely grateful for the three beautiful, healthy little girls that we do have.”

Catelynn wasn’t long into her pregnancy when she miscarried, but she still experienced grief. “Infant loss/miscarriage grief is real… you are NOT alone and I know I’m not either… s**** hard sometimes,” she wrote on Instagram in December 2020. “And that grief/sadness comes in waves and that’s OK!”

Catelynn Was ‘Heartbroken’ When She Lost Her Baby

While miscarriage has historically been something women don’t discuss publicly, Catelynn wanted to end the stigma by sharing her grief. She wrote a lengthy message where she explained her emotions and disappointment.

“I WAS Pregnant and excited to share it with all of you and I am heartbroken to reveal that I lost the baby,” the mother-of-three wrote in part of her December 8 post. “I am sharing this to let you know you are not alone. We are all in this together and everyone experiences pain, loss, and the recovery from it and I am still in the thick of dealing with this loss as it was recent and all the emotional trauma that follows such a loss in an already horrifically hard year.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Season 10 of Teen Mom OG when it airs Tuesday, January 26 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

READ NEXT: Catelynn Baltierra Posts Update About Getting Pregnant Again