Pregnant Catelynn Baltierra Caught With Lighter on ‘TMOG’

“Teen Mom OG” star Catelynn Lowell Baltierra was accused of smoking during her pregnancy. Fans on Reddit noticed she had a lighter next to her phone and assumed it was being used to light cigarettes or marijuana. However, MTV did not show any cigarettes or marijuana in the clip — only a lighter.

At the time the scene was filmed, Lowell knew she was expecting daughter Rya Rose, who was born on August 28.

A post about Lowell potentially smoking while she was pregnant garnered hundreds of comments from fans. “It’s disgusting that Cate is still smoking after losing a baby and during her 5th pregnancy! They are trashy,” an original poster wrote on the “Teen Mom” subreddit.

“I feel like it’s not a reach to assume she’s smoking when she’s constantly carrying a lighter around whether it’s cigs or weed who knows,” another agreed.

Not everyone was against Lowell. Dozens of fans took to the forum to defend the “Teen Mom OG” star.

“I feel bad for her,” one person wrote. “In the environment, both of them were raised in, she’s just lucky she avoided becoming a crackhead so she probably doesn’t see it as ‘that bad.'”

Some people noted the lighters could be for candles. “Ok but also maybe she just has lighters??? Like I don’t smoke cigarettes but there’s a lighter in every room for candles or the occasional bowl,” they said.

Lowell didn’t immediately respond to the backlash.

Lowell Previously Apologized for Her Marijuana Use

Lowell has spoken out about her use of marijuana in the past, revealing she has a medical card in her home state of Michigan.

However, things went awry in 2016 when she was caught smoking while driving.

“Yes, I was 100% wrong for medicating while driving,” she tweeted at the time. “That was before I got my card & I know better now. Indica species=less anxiety #NoXanax.”

She added: “I always admit when I screw up, I’m a human being & deserve all the respect AND criticism that comes along with it.”

Lowell Started Smoking Weed When She Was ’12 or 13′

Lowell regrets trying marijuana when she was barely a teenager.

“I started smoking weed when I was probably around 12 or 13, when I was younger, which I’m not proud of,” the “Teen Mom OG” star told MTV News in 2016. “But that was when I was young and crazy.”

In a “Teen Mom OG” episode that same year, Lowell realized she needed treatment for her mental health.

“I just feel like I need help. ‘Cause I wasn’t really feeling good this morning, and I was having a little bit of anxiety last night,” she said on the MTV show. “I just broke down and I was like, ‘You know what, I’m not OK … I do need mental help, something’s just not right.’”

In April 2016, Lowell went to an Arizona treatment facility to work on herself. “I’m seeking help for myself and my family,” Lowell told MTV News at the time. “Thank you to all of my supporters. My family and I would appreciate some privacy at this time.”

