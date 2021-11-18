Catelynn Baltierra Faces Criticism for ‘Cringe’ Moment

“Teen Mom OG” star Catelynn Lowell Baltierra was pregnant with her final baby when she made a “cringe” comment, according to fans. The Michigan native was chastised after she used a slang word for fellatio during the November 16, 2021, episode of “Teen Mom OG.”

It all started because Lowell and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, wanted to go on a “babymoon” or some type of vacation before their fourth daughter was born. The couple was unable to find a baby sister for their middle girls and was forced to stay home in Michigan.

“I would like to know how much that actually occurs,” Baltierra said about parents going on a babymoon. “It’s easy to get a babysitter for one kid, hard to get a babysitter for two and it’s gonna be nearly impossible to get a babysitter for three. We’re not going on vacation. We’re not having no babymoon.”

That didn’t stop Baltierra from planning something special. He got Lowell a card, her favorite flowers and decorated the front yard with fairy lights for a steak dinner under the stars.

“Oh my God, you’re so funny. What the hell is this for?” Lowell said when she walked outside. “Oh, you’re sweet. Looks pretty.”

Lowell read Baltierra’s card about their relationship being his favorite love story. That’s when Lowell made an off-color comment.

“I love you. You deserve a blowie,” “Teen Mom OG” star told her husband. “How did I get so lucky to have somebody so romantic?”

The couple relinquished their parental rights to their 12-year-old daughter Carly when they were 17 years old in 2009. They went on to have three more girls: a 6-year-old daughter, Novalee, 2-year-old Vaeda Luma and a 1-month-old baby, Rya Rose.

Fans Said Lowell Was ‘Pure Trash’

While some people on Reddit thought Lowell’s “blowie” comment was funny, some viewers wrote that it was “tacky.”

“This was pure trash. Carly is what, 12 now? She absolutely could be watching this..even if prohibited by her adoptive parents,” one person wrote. “So tacky and unnecessary. Tyler did a beautiful thing for her and she dismissed it.”

“The fact ty clearly isn’t attracted to her makes this even more cringe,” another naysayer added.

“You can take the girl out of the trailer park but you can’t take the trailer park out of the girl,” a third person agreed.

“They have always been trashtastic,” a fourth critic added. “Then they wonder why the adoptive parents want distance.”

Lowell & Baltierra Explained Carly’s Adoption to Nova

Vadea and Rya might be too young to understand their sister Carly’s adoption, but Baltierra and Lowell were open about the process with their second oldest daughter, Nova.

The family was getting ready to visit with Carly and her parents, Brandon and Teresa Davis.

“Twelve years ago, mommy and daddy were at the hospital and had Carly,” Lowell told Nova in the November 12, 2021, episode of “Teen Mom OG.”

“Yeah, so we gave them the baby, so now they’re happy,” Nova responded. “That pretty much sums it up,” Lowell replied.

MTV cameras weren’t allowed at the reunion, with the Davis’ opting for Carly to have a private life away from reality TV.

Lowell considered allowing Nova in the hospital room when she gave birth to Rya, but wasn’t allowed because of COVID-19 restrictions.

