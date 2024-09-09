Catelynn Lowell Shares Why She Believes Carly’s Adoptive Parents Blocked Her

“Teen Mom” star Catelynn Lowell is unhappy with her 15-year-old biological daughter, Carly’s adoptive parents, Brandon and Teresa Davis.

TooFab reported that Lowell discussed her dynamic with the Davises in a series of September 9 Instagram Stories. Lowell said her eldest biological child’s adoptive parents chose to block her because she sent “updates and pictures of [Carly’s] sisters,” Novalee Reign, Vaeda Luma, and Rya Rose.

“How is that fair for Carly and her siblings?” wrote Lowell in her first September 9 Instagram Story.

Lowell also stated that she found the situation “sad.” In addition, Lowell said she believes she has “no say” in her relationship with Carly as her biological mother.

“All I can do is show Carly in the future how much I tried and continue to do so … She can make the decision herself to understand who shut out who,” continued Lowell.

Lowell then uploaded a screen recording, wherein she showcased the texts she wrote to Teresa Davis. According to the post, Teresa Davis did not reply to any of Lowell’s texts.

In one text, Lowell asked Teresa Davis to tell Carly that she and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, “miss and love her.” In addition, Lowell wrote that her younger children also “miss” Carly. Lowell also shared details about her summer and uploaded pictures of Novalee, Vaeda, and Rya, in the text messages.

“Literally ignored for months then just blocked. Hurts my heart for all the kids involved,” wrote Lowell in the September 9 post’s caption.

Catelynn Lowell Said She Gave Brandon & Teresa Davis a Gift When They Adopted Carly

According to TooFab, Lowell continued to express her frustrations about Brandon and Teresa Davis in three more Instagram Stories, uploaded on September 9. She wrote that she believed she “gave [the couple] one of [her] biggest gifts ever” when they adopted Carly in 2009.

She also explained why she has continued to discuss her issues with the Davises on social media.

“I will not let them take my voice.. I post so that hopefully Carly will see it and see I have always tried,” wrote the 32-year-old.

In addition, Lowell wrote that she believes the Davises have minimized her feelings and only regard her as “a womb to give a child.”

Lowell also theorized why the couple pulled away from her.

“I think her parents feel scared/ threatened because Carly would ask questions about why we don’t get together more, why we can’t just fly to her for a weekend, etc,” stated Lowell.

She then clarified she “will ALWAYS support Carly loving her parents.”

“They love her and raised her!” wrote Lowell in her Instagram Story. “But the fact that they keep us distant and Carly’s siblings distant does not help Carly … anyone would know that if they were adoptee informed.”

Catelynn Lowell Said She Was Upset She Was Unable to Visit Carly in May 2024

People magazine reported that Lowell posted an Instagram Story in May 2024, wherein she said she was upset that she was unable to visit Carly.

“I will just never understand how you say that you ‘love’ us and will always be ‘blessed’ for us … BUT you can’t take TWO days out of your entire year to just meet up for dinner and do a park or something small? Especially when we said we would travel to YALL?!” wrote Lowell in her May 2024 social media post.

According to Lowell, she believed that she and her family would not be able to “see [Carly] until she’s 16.”

“And who knows if that will even happen,” continued Lowell.

According to People magazine, Baltierra shared his support for Lowell in his own May 2024 Instagram Story. According to Baltierra, Carly’s adoptive “parents have chosen not to have [their[ (mutually agreed upon) annual visit, MULTIPLE times!”

In addition, he said his wife is in emotional pain because of Carly’s adoption. He stated that fans should be kind to Lowell as she navigates the difficult situation.

“With that pain, inevitable, comes emotional reactions and expressions. My wife fights this pain every day. Some days are a victory and some days are not,” wrote Baltierra. “But her expressing that pain on those particular days when she is vulnerable, sad, and at a loss, should not be used as an attack against her character.”

Catelynn Lowell Discussed Talking About Carly to Her Children

Lowell spoke about discussing Carly’s adoption with her children in a December 2022 interview with Us Weekly.

Lowell said Novalee emotionally asked questions about Carly.

“I picked her up one day and she just started sobbing in my car. And was like, ‘Why don’t I get to see my sister? Why did you give her away?'” recalled Lowell.

Lowell said she and her husband explained to Novalee why the Davises adopted Carly. In addition, Lowell said she “reached out to Carly’s parents” so Novalee could Facetime her biological older sister.

“It’s all about honesty really when it comes to adoption,” said Lowell to the publication.

Tyler Baltierra Shared He Thinks About Carly on Father’s Day

In a June 2024 Us Weekly interview, Baltierra said Carly is in his thoughts every Father’s Day.

“To be honest with you, Carly’s always the first one I think about on that day, especially as the kids get older,” stated Baltierra to Us Weekly.

He explained that he will “wake up to little gifts here and there” from his wife and his three youngest children.

“And so I always think about, ‘Wow, what would it be like to have an almost 15-year-old saying, ‘Hey, happy Father’s Day dad.’ It hits you like a ton of bricks. And it gets more intense as the kids get older and the little gifts get more sentimental,” said Baltierra in the June 2024 interview.