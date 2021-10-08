Catelynn Lowell Talks Relationship With Carly’s Adoptive Parents

“Teen Mom OG” star Catelynn Lowell Baltierra shared a rare update about her current relationship with Carly’s adoptive parents, Brandon and Teresa Davis.

“They are her parents. They get to make all the decisions for her and rightfully so,” Lowell, 29, told Us Weekly on October 6, 2021. “Relationships are hard any which way. So it’s just all about, like, growing and learning and maneuvering.”

Lowell shared that Carly, 12, is “excited” to meet her new sister, 1-month-old Rya. “All the girls are excited. Carly was definitely excited as well,” the Michigan native told People about Rya becoming part of the family. “I sent pictures to Carly’s mom of Rya and of the three girls together … they absolutely adore her, too.”

Lowell and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, placed Carly for adoption in 2009. The event was documented by MTV for “16 and Pregnant.”

At the time, Lowell and Baltierra were 17 and feared they wouldn’t be able to properly care for the child. They are the only couple in the “Teen Mom” franchise to choose adoption for their baby. After Carly, the MTV couple welcomed 6-year-old Nova, 2-year-old Vaeda and 1-month-old Rya Rose.

They’re also one of the only couples on “Teen Mom” — aside from Mackenzie Douthit and Josh McKee — to remain married after having a baby together when they were teenagers.

Lowell & Baltierra Have a Complicated Relationship With Carly’s Parents

While Lowell told Us Weekly their relationship with the Davises was “growing,” Baltierra had a different attitude at the April 2021 reunion.

Baltierra said he was anxious when it came to communicating with Brandon and Teresa, fearing if he says the wrong thing they might pull back his access to Carly.

“I feel like whatever happens, I have to kind of like filter through Brandon and Teresa first,” he told Dr. Drew Pinsky at the reunion. “I don’t trust what I’m gonna say sometimes, it’s just very difficult to navigate and feel close in a relationship, when you have to second guess your approach and delivery all the time. It’s anxiety.”

Baltierra revealed he and his wife feel “inferior” when it comes to Brandon and Teresa David.

“Me and Catelynn have talked about it many times, we’re almost 30 now and we still feel like this inferior position,” Baltierra said about reaching out to Carly. “It’s also Brandon and Teresa’s responsibility to make us approaching them to feel comfortable and feel safe for us.”

Lowell added that she too would like for the dynamic with Brandon and Teresa Davis to be different. “I feel like we’re missing out on getting to know her,” she said at the reunion. “Placing Carly for adoption was hard. The communication with her adoptive parents Brandon and Teresa has always been complicated and I don’t want to offend them with how we reach out to her.”

The “Teen Mom OG” stars previously said they hadn’t seen Carly since the coronavirus pandemic began in March 2020. It wasn’t immediately clear if they were planning a get-together in the near future.

