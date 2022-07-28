‘Teen Mom’ Star Defends Amber Portwood Over Custody

A “Teen Mom” star has spoken up to defend a fellow “Teen Mom” star Amber Portwood after the loss of custody.

After the news broke that Portwood had lost custody of her 4-year-old son, James, her friend Catelynn Lowell came to her defense.

Here’s what you need to know:

Catelynn Lowell Supports Amber Portwood: ‘He Needs You in His Life & What They Decided Is so Wrong on so Many Levels’

Portwood shared a statement on Instagram writing, “I’m devastated and heartbroken but this outcome. I’ve worked so hard to better myself and improve my relationships with my children. While I’ve always been candid about my substance abuse and issues with mental health, a person should have a chance to redeem themselves and not be tethered to their issues from the past.”

Lowell came to her defense by writing a comment to support her friend.

“I love you. I’m so sorry that this is happening and SO undeserved,” Lowell wrote on the post according to Us Weekly. “He needs you in his life and what they decided is so wrong on so many levels. YOU [know] ur truth and all the hard work you have done. DONT let ANYONE make you think differently! I’m here for you forever and always.”

Several fans also commented on the post in support of Portwood.

“So sorry but still proud of you,” someone said.

“Stay positive Amber!!! Good things will come,” a fan wrote.

“Don’t give up. Stay focused on your healing journey,” another fan wrote.

“I love you so much Amber and I can’t imagine how painful this must be,” someone wrote. “Please know you are an amazing role model who really helps people like me who have serious mental health issues. Thank you so much for sharing your stories, thank you so much for being honest and brave. This too shall pass.”

Andrew Glennon Celebrated His Win in Court: ‘We Endured the Nightmare’

According to The Sun on July 27, Portwood lost “sole legal and primary physical custody” of her son to his father Andrew Glennon, allowing him to relocate to California with the child.

The court did say that Glennon must “seek out and consider the mother’s opinion before making any major decisions relating to the child’s medical treatment, education and religion” according to the outlet.

In 2019, Portwood was arrested after a domestic violence incident against Glennon and completed t”hree-years of probation, a 26-week Batterer’s Intervention Program and paid a fine of $1,285,” according to The Sun.

After the win in court, Glennon spoke with E! News and said, “We endured the nightmare. Now we get to live the dream.”

Several fans supported Glennon on his Instagram as well.

“I’m so happy that the judge did what’s in the best interest of the CHILD,” someone wrote on Instagram. “It’s so obvious…. Amber’s post says ‘me’ ‘I’ and ‘I’m’ throughout the entire statement…. Still all about HER. This boy gets to be raised in a stable loving family community in CA where he belongs now. Great work, Dad.”

“Congratulations I’m happy that you and your son get to go home and be around your friends and family!! Being a full time parent isn’t easy and you should be really proud of yourself!” another person wrote.

READ NEXT: ‘Teen Mom’ Cast Member Joins OnlyFans