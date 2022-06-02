Catelynn Lowell Shares ‘Adorable’ Video of Rya Rose on Instagram

“Teen Mom OG” star Catelynn Lowell caught the attention of fans after she shared an “adorable” video of her 10-month-year old daughter Rya Rose and her 7-year-old daughter Novalee hanging out poolside on Instagram.

The June 1 video starts with Catelynn asking Rya if she likes being outside. Rya, who is strapped into a booster seat, responds to Catelynn by flashing a huge smile at the camera.

Novalee jumps into frame mid-video with wet hair and a towel wrapped around her body. She then leans down to kiss her baby sister on the head.

Fans React to Catelynn Lowell’s Post

“Teen Mom” fans gushed over Catelynn’s daughters in the comment section of the post.

“My god she is adorable!!! ❤️,” one fan wrote.

“You and Tyler make the cutest babies ❤️,” another user commented.

“What cuties. Such an awesome bond they have❤️,” a third user added.

“The way she smiled back at her big sister 😍😍😍😍,” a fourth user wrote. “All of your girls are beautiful.”

Catelynn Lowell Shares Photo of Tyler Baltierra & Rya Rose

The “Teen Mom OG” star followed up the video with another post featuring a few photos of her husband, Tyler Baltierra, spending time with Rya.

In one photo, Tyler is looking down at his youngest daughter with a smile on his face while Rya is looking up at her dad with wide eyes.

“Look at these two 😩❤️ thank you for being and amazing daddy and husband [Tyler Baltierra] I’m beyond blessed to have you ❤️,” Catelynn wrote in the caption.

Fans fled to the comment section to share their thoughts on the photo.

“AWW SHE LOVES HIM SO MUCH,” one fan wrote. “I just love the way she looks at Tyler, it goes to show what a amazing father Tyler is 😍😍❤️❤️.”

“Love how she’s looking at him 😍,” another user commented.

“Gorgeous so precious they way she is looking at him,” a third user added.

