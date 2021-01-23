Teen Mom Star Catelynn Lowell Talks Adoption

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell and husband Tyler Baltierra opened up about adoption in a new interview with Us Weekly. The couple revealed they would be open to adoption if they weren’t able to conceive again. Catelynn first suffered a miscarriage in 2017 and again on Thanksgiving in 2020.

The duo became famous after they appeared on 16 and Pregnant in 2009 and relinquished their parental rights of their first daughter, 11-year-old Carly Davis. They were afraid they wouldn’t be able to give Carly the best life and chose her adoptive parents, Brandon and Teresa Davis, to raise her.

When asked about growing their family, Catelynn told Us Weekly they had considered adoption for their next baby. “We have discussed it,” the 28-year-old Michigan native said. “Yeah, if we weren’t able to have one more, sure, [we’d adopt]. Most definitely. But who knows at this time?”

“[We] do want to have one more child and that will be [our] last,” she continued. “It’s just up to the universe right now. Whatever happens, will happen, I guess, in its own time. I don’t know when that will be.”

Only 1 ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Called Catelynn After Her Miscarriage

There was only one person from the cast that checked in on Catelynn after she revealed she was pregnant and then miscarried. It was Teen Mom OG newcomer Cheyenne Floyd, who is pregnant with her second child.

“For her just to ask, ‘Are you OK?’ I was like, ‘Wow.’ … I just let her know how important that was to me that she really reached out just to see how I was doing,” Catelynn told Us Weekly.

The mother-of-three added she was disappointed that Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood and Mackenzie McKee didn’t reach out. “I feel like I reach out to them a lot when they’re going through things,” she said. “I try to be there, but I also have to have that mindset that everybody is not going to do what I would do.”

Catelynn Talked About Her Miscarriage So Other Women Wouldn’t Feel Alone

It was important for Catelynn to talk about her second miscarriage. She didn’t want it to be a secret and she didn’t want other women who have also experienced the loss to feel like they were alone.

“I WAS Pregnant and excited to share it with all of you and I am heartbroken to reveal that I lost the baby,” she wrote on Instagram in December 2020. “I am sharing this to let you know you are not alone.

“We are all in this together and everyone experiences pain, loss, and the recovery from it,” she continued. “[I’m] still in the thick of dealing with this loss as it was recent and all the emotional trauma that follows such a loss in an already horrifically hard year.”

In addition to being Carlys parents, Tyler and Catelynn also have 6-year-old Novalee and 2-year-old Vaeda. In the past, Tyler has been open about his wish to have a son.

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Teen Mom OG when it returns o MTV on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

