Catelynn Lowell Posts Rare Photo of Daughter Carly

“Teen Mom OG” star Catelynn Lowell Baltierra shared a rare picture of her eldest daughter, 12-year-old Carly.

Lowell and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, placed Carly for adoption in 2009 and have continued to maintain a relationship with her and her parents, Teresa and Brandon Davis.

The Davis’ want to keep Carly out of the media, so they have requested their daughter not appear on “Teen Mom OG” or social media. However, Lowell shared Carly’s baby photo in a tribute video she created for her husband. The montage featured some pictures from the couple’s teenage years.

“From 2006 until 2022 and beyond ❤️ you are my home,” she captioned the video.

Baltierra and Lowell went on to have three more girls: 6-year-old Nova, 2-year-old Vaeda and 3-month-old Rya Rose.

The “Teen Mom OG” stars said Carly has not met Rya just yet. “We have sent her mom and dad pictures and stuff like that. She’s seen her, but not in person yet,” the couple told Us Weekly.

The Baltierras Had an Emotional Reunion With Carly

The Baltierras try to see their biological daughter once a year thanks to their semi-open adoption, which allows them access to Carly as long as it’s permitted by Brandon and Teresa Davis.

But the coronavirus pandemic put a wrench in their annual tradition. The couple had to wait more than two years before they were able to reconnect with their firstborn. MTV was there to capture the aftermath of their reunion.

“When Ty and I chose a semi-open adoption at 16, I never realized how joyful and painful it would be,” Lowell told MTV cameras in a confessional on the November 9, 2021, episode of “Teen Mom OG.” “After Carly turned 4, the cameras weren’t allowed at our visits out of respect to her adoptive parents, but now I focus on the girls having a relationship as sisters.”

Baltierra tried to hold back tears after their meeting was over.

“I tried to hold it in as long as I could,” the 29-year-old tweeted on November 9, 2021. “Saying goodbye is honestly devastating. Especially when we don’t know what the future holds or how long it will be until the next visit.”

Dr. Drew Pinsky Mused ‘Access’ to Carly Was Being Shut Down

Dr. Drew Pinsky, the celebrity psychologist who host the “Teen Mom” reunions, surmised Brandon and Teresa Davis were making it difficult for the Baltierras to connect with the child they placed for adoption.

“I think [Carly’s parents] are sort of closing down access because they don’t want the cameras and they don’t want to be part of the story,” the celebrity therapist said during an interview with Heather McDonald for “Juicy Scoop” on YouTube, which was cited by The Sun. “[Her parents] have been lovely, by the way.”

The Baltierras have a complicated relationship with Carly’s parents.

Baltierra admitted that he has to be careful about what he says around the Davis’ because he’s afraid they might take his access to Carly away if he does or says the wrong thing.

“I don’t trust what I’m gonna say sometimes, it’s just very difficult to navigate and feel close in a relationship, when you have to second guess your approach and delivery all the time,” the Michigan native said at a “Teen Mom” reunion in April 2021. “It’s anxiety.”

“It’s also Brandon and Teresa’s responsibility to make us approaching them to feel comfortable and feel safe for us,” he added. “Me and Catelynn have talked about it many times, we’re almost 30 now and we still feel like this inferior position.”

